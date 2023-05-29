Outside TD Garden, fans are ready for victory

“I just want to be a part of history, win or lose,” said Rey Fernandez of Dorchester as he waited in line outside Banners sports bar at the entrance to the Garden on Causeway Street, chants of “Let’s Go Celtics” echoing in the background. “It’s Game 7. You’ve got to be here.”

With tickets or, often, without them, fans came for the party and — several said — to be a part of history as the team tries to earn a repeat trip the NBA Finals and do what no NBA team has ever done before: win a playoff series after being down 3-0.

Celtics fans swarmed the streets outside TD Garden Monday evening ahead of the team’s all-or-nothing Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 against the Miami Heat.

Danny Rose, also of Dorchester, said he had watched the Celtics’ buzzer-beater win in Game 6 from a bar in Quincy. But Monday he decided to come downtown and be closer to the action.

“That place is going to be rocking tonight,” he said, though Rose, too, did not have a ticket to the game itself. “It’s gonna be a crazy scene out here if the Celtics win.”

Among the crowd outside, and hyping them up, were Celtics “superfans” such as Aztec Gino, with his trademark helmet and sunglasses and a new green-and-white fringed shield he constructed for this year’s playoffs.

“The energy here is unbelievable. I’ve never seen anything like this,” Gino said, posing for pictures with fellow fans. “Everyone is excited to witness history tonight. Do you have a ticket by chance?”

And some fans were buckling in for a long night.

Emma Harlow and Ali Nauen were standing in line outside Banners; surveying the 200 people in line in front of them they figured it might be an hour before they could even get inside. But, they said, they’ll wait it out for the chance to be in the crowd when — not if — the Celtics prevail.

“It’s just crazy out here,” Nauen said. “I don’t know how I’m gonna get home on the T.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.