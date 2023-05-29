Revere Beach reopens after two shootings injure three people Sunday night

“The investigation is ongoing to determine if he was involved in that shooting,” the statement said.

No arrests have been made in either shooting, according to a statement from State Police Monday morning. A teenage boy was arrested late Sunday night for illegal possession of a gun, but his involvement remains unclear, officials said.

Revere Beach has reopened for Memorial Day after a number of fights and two shootings left three people injured Sunday night, police officials said.

Authorities said they do not believe the shootings are related, and the investigation into the incidents remains ongoing.

The first shooting took place at around 7:11 p.m. near 123 Centennial Ave, authorities said. A 17-year-old girl was hospitalized with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her lower body, State Police said. Investigators believe she may not have been the intended target, as the shots were fired into a large group of people.

Advertisement

The second shooting happened nearly an hour later after a fight between juveniles near the bathhouses on Revere Beach Boulevard, according to State Police. A 51-year-old woman was shot in her legs and was taken to a hospital. Her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. Police said she is not believed to have been the intended victim.

A 17-year-old boy was grazed in the shooting but declined transport to the hospital, State Police said. Investigators are still working to determine if he was the target.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.