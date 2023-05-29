Woman shot to death at Fall River car wash, DA says

A woman was shot to death in broad daylight at a Fall River car wash on Memorial Day, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

The woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was found at Globe Car Wash suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot would shortly after 12:30 p.m., Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office said in a statement.

Police had been called to the car wash on Monday afternoon on a report of a potential shooting.