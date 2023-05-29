Celtics had plenty of inspiration, from Kevin Millar’s famous words to watching ESPN’s ‘Four Days in October’

That’s what Kevin Millar famously said as the Red Sox — trailing the Yankees three games to zero — prepared to play Game 4 of the ALCS on a Sunday night at Fenway in October of 2004.

Millar said those same words one week ago after the Celtics were smoked by the Miami Heat in the third game of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference finals.

“If you’re the Celtics you can either feel sorry for yourselves and order your car for vacation, or you can go there and fight to get the W‚” he said. “It’s not winning four in a row. It’s fighting to get the W.”

Advertisement

It was learned Monday that the Celtics watched ESPN’s 30 for 30 “Four Days in October” in the dark hours after Game 3 in Miami. (Here’s hoping none of them noticed a much younger Globe columnist speculating that the ‘04 Sox would be remembered as “frauds” if they were swept by the Yankees).

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ postseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“It was the staff’s idea,” coach Joe Mazzulla said before Game 7. “I thought it gave us a sense of inspiration and hope and gave us an opportunity to be in the position we’re in today.”

The Green Team channeled Millar’s remarks before Game 4 in Miami (”Don’t let us get one,” said Marcus Smart), then went out and blew past the Heat with an 18-0 third-quarter run after trailing by 9 after intermission. The result was a 116-99 win, which kept the Celtics alive.

You know the story from there: The Celts came home and led from wire to wire in a breezy Game 5, then went to Miami and squared the series when Derrick White (Dave Roberts anyone?) made his miracle putback with a fraction of a second left on the clock.

Advertisement

This produced Monday’s Memorial Day date with history for the Celtics and the Heat. Boston’s fabled hoop franchise was attempting to get to the Finals for a 23rd time by becoming the first NBA team to recover from a 3-0 series deficit.

In baseball and maybe basketball, winning after falling behind, 3-0, is a uniquely Boston thing. The ‘04 Red Sox are the only one of 40 big league teams to successfully recover from being down 3-0.

The 2023 Celtics were the 151st NBA team to fall behind, 3-0, and none of the first 150 prevailed. Only three teams (1951 Knicks, 1994 Nuggets, 2003 Blazers) managed to push things to a seventh game. All three played on the road, and lost.

Recovering from 3-0 has happened four times in the National Hockey League. The 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup after trailing Detroit in the Finals, 3-0. The 1975 Islanders, 2010 Flyers (against the Bruins!) and 2014 Kings also achieved the rare comeback.

In fitting fashion, several of the principals of Sox-Yankees ‘04 were seen at games in Miami and Boston over the past week. Yankees stars Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were at Game 4 in Miami and Sox star Johnny Damon attended Saturday night’s stunning Boston win.

Mazzulla had nothing to say about a contrived Monday afternoon Twitter story “breaking news” that the Heat had booked a charter to Denver for late Monday night. It was a ridiculous effort to make it look like the Heat were already celebrating. It was also bogus. Every team books flights for every possibility after an elimination game. When Mazzulla was asked if his team had taken notice of this plan, “no” was all he said.

Advertisement

David Ortiz and Patriot Julian Edelman narrated a “Unfinished Business” video for the Celtics and the team showed a “Why Not Us’' video before Game 7.

“The Celtics are better than the Heat,” Millar said last week, when all appeared lost. “The Heat are playing great now, but your star has to step up. [Jayson] Tatum has to score 50. End of story … That’s what Big Papi did for us and that’s what the Celtics need right now.”





Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.