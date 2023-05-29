It’s time for the winner-take-all Game 7 showdown. Follow along with live updates from TD Garden.

Game 7 tips at TD Garden at 8:30 p.m. You can watch on TNT.

The winner of tonight’s game earns a date in the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets. ( Here’s the Finals schedule. )

The Celtics have clawed back from a 3-0 hole to even the Eastern Conference finals and set up a Game 7 showdown with the Miami Heat.

We’ll be offering live updates and analysis from Chad Finn, Nicole Yang, Khari Thompson, and Conor Ryan. Follow along below.

Click here to refresh | Read more Celtics stories

The Celtics have a long and successful record in Game 7s. Here’s a look at every one of them. — 7:20 p.m.

By Conor Ryan

History is on the Celtics’ side entering Monday’s Game 7 against the Heat.

Advertisement

No team has won more Game 7s than the Celtics (27) and while they’ve played the most Game 7s in NBA history (36), they also have the highest winning percentage among all teams that have played in multiple Game 7s (.750).

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ postseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The Celtics’ current group of stars has fared well in Game 7s, too. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart are 6-1 in Game 7s over their careers while Jayson Tatum has gone 5-1 in Game 7s in his career.

Here’s a look at each of the Game 7s the Celtics have played.

Malcolm Brogdon available for Celtics — 7:10 p.m.

The Celtics have sent out their pregame injury report. Malcolm Brogdon is available to play.

Inside Kevin Harlan’s Game 6 call — 7:05 p.m.

Kevin Harlan’s exuberance when he has the opportunity to make a memorable call in a memorable moment makes him a blast to listen to, no matter the sport or circumstance.

If his “with no regard for human life!” isn’t the best catchphrase/recurring call of any NBA broadcaster, it’s only because his “climbing the ladder and dropping the sledgehammer!” is also pretty great.

Which in a sense is why his call of the final seconds of the Celtics’ 104-103 victory Saturday in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on TNT was so impressive.

Advertisement

Chad Finn spoke with Harlan on Sunday morning. Here’s what he had to say.

No, it’s not news that Miami chartered a plane to Denver ✈️ — 7:00 p.m.

Earlier today, a reporter “broke” a story that said the Heat have a flight booked to Denver. Asked if that news has been a topic of discussion among the team, coach Joe Mazzulla said, “No.”

Here’s the thing: Of course the Heat have a flight booked to Denver. It would be a logistical nightmare if they did not. Game 1 of the Finals is Thursday, with media day on Wednesday. It would be inefficient for the Heat to fly three hours home to Miami after the game and then, if they win, get on a plane again for four hours on Tuesday. The fact that the Heat have a flight routed to Denver is not news. They are not trying to get ahead of themselves; they are just planning and following the same protocol as every other NBA team. — Nicole Yang

Revisiting Game 6′s officiating — 6:55 p.m.

By Gary Washburn

The bizarre final seconds of the Celtics’ miracle 104-103 Game 6 win over the Miami Heat was merely the latest episode in what has been a bizarre series.

Marcus Smart split two free throws with 16.9 seconds left to give the Celtics an uncomfortable 2-point lead. Jimmy Butler took the inbound pass guarded by Jayson Tatum, and then called for a pick from Bam Adebayo so he could be switched on to Al Horford. Tatum, who had defended Butler well in the series, likely should have gone under the screen so he could continue defending Butler, but Horford aggressively stepped forward to take on the challenge. Moments later, Butler drove to the right corner and drew a shooting foul on Horford with 2.1 seconds showing.

Advertisement

This is where things get hairy.

Washburn spoke with Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s head of referee development, about the officiating. Here are the details.

Who’s betting against the Celtics in Game 7? — 6:50 p.m.

By Christopher L. Gasper

It would be fitting for the NBA’s most fabled franchise to go boldly where no team has gone before. History is the Celtics’ brand, woven into the franchise’s fabric. It would be apropos for this iteration of the Celtics, a bunch of basketball BASE jumpers who live to flirt with their demise, to become the first team to do it. One-hundred and fifty teams before them have tried and 150 have failed. But there’s always a first time.

Who’s betting against the Celtics now? They have bounced back like a rubber band of brothers. Destiny is banging at their door. All they have to do is answer. That shouldn’t be difficult for a team that does its best work when it’s do or be done.

Read the full column here.

Tatum honors KG with gameday outfit — 6:45 p.m.

Notes for fans headed to the Garden — 6:40 p.m.

You’ve got tickets tonight? Congrats — it’s a tough get.

A few notes ...

The Celtics’ entertainment crews will be out on Canal Street beginning at 7 p.m.

Fran Rogers of the Boston Pops will sing the national anthem and violinist Giovanni Mazza will perform at halftime.

Tonight’s giveaway is one to hold onto:

Lucky jerseys? Maybe. — 6:30 p.m.

Remember when the Red Sox won seven in a row wearing their yellow City Connect jerseys?

Well, the Celtics are hoping to win their fourth straight wearing their green “icon” jerseys tonight. Boston has a 7-1 record in them this postseason.

Advertisement

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn. Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang. Khari Thompson can be reached at khari.thompson@globe.com. Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.