Connection between rallies from down 3-0 in series by 2004 Red Sox and 2023 Celtics? Al Horford’s mother

Reynoso, who is from the Dominican Republic, is a former sports journalist. After coming to the United States, she primarily chronicled the baseball careers of players from her home country. And at that time, there were no bigger Dominican stars than Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez and designated hitter David Ortiz .

Most of these Celtics were just children when that took place, and none had any deep connections to Boston. But this all feels familiar to center Al Horford’s mother, Arelis Reynoso .

As the Celtics roared back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat, comparisons to 2004, when the Red Sox dug out of the same hole to win the American League Championship Series against the Yankees, became inevitable.

In the fall of 2004, Reynoso was the editor and lead sports writer for Impacto Latino, a Spanish-language newspaper based in Philadelphia. She had just given birth to her youngest son, Chris, so she was unable to cover the ALCS or the World Series. But she conducted phone interviews with Martinez and Ortiz at the conclusion of their magical run.

“I have a close relationship with all those players,” Reynoso said by phone Monday, before Horford and the Celtics played the Heat in Game 7 at TD Garden. “I remember Pedro and David were so happy that I had another boy, because they knew I loved boys. And when they spoke to me, they said they never thought they were going to lose [to the Yankees].

“They never said, ‘We can’t.’ They never said that. and I think I still have in my mind the words. They said, ‘Yes, we can, and we did it.’ ”

Reynoso was unable to attend Game 7, but said she planned to be in Boston in time for Thursday’s Game 1 of the Finals, and to make some home-cooked meals for Horford.

Brogdon available off bench

Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon was cleared to return Monday after missing Game 6 due to a forearm strain.

Brogdon was listed as probable due to the injury prior to Game 1 and aggravated it later in the series. He went 1 for 13 from the field with 2 points over Games 3-5 combined before sitting out Game 6.

“Malcolm has been great for us all year,” Celtics forward Grant Williams said at the morning shootaround. “He does a lot of great things for us that we need.”

Heat guard Gabe Vincent, who missed Game 5 with a sprained ankle before returning for Game 6, started Game 7 after being listed as questionable.

Pierce lends voice

More than a half-hour before tipoff, Celtics legend Paul Pierce walked out to midcourt and started revving up the crowd, leading a “Let’s go, Celtics” chant. There were plenty of other celebrities in attendance, including former Celtics Rajon Rondo and Isaiah Thomas, musician Jack Harlow, Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

