Four things to watch for as the Celtics attempt to make history in Game 7

The Sixth Man of the Year was an essential piece of the bench this year, providing important scoring pop on nights when Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown was struggling. But he has been slowed by a right forearm strain during this series.

When the Celtics face the Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals at TD Garden Monday night, they’ll look to become the first team in NBA history to win a series after facing a 3-0 deficit. Here are a few things to watch as the game unfolds.

He went 1 for 13 from the field with 2 points over Games 3-5 combined, and then he sat out the Game 6 win because of the injury.

Advertisement

Brogdon is officially listed as questionable for Game 7, but he was a full participant at shootaround Monday morning and is expected to play. But given his recent effectiveness and Derrick White’s surge, coach Joe Mazzulla probably will not give Brogdon much room for error. If his first stint goes badly, there might not be a second one.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ postseason. Enter Email Sign Up

2. Crunch time

White’s Game 6 buzzer-beater kept the season alive, but it’s worth remembering that it was needed only because of yet another Celtics collapse down the stretch. The Celtics had been 0-5 during these playoffs in games within 3 points in the final two minutes, and the Heat are 4-2 in those situations.

The Celtics have been outscored by 11.4 points per 100 possessions down the stretch in games that are within 5 points in the final five minutes, and the Heat have outscored opponents by 32.2 points per 100 possessions.

A Celtics blowout is certainly possible, but if things get tight, Miami could have a mental edge.

3. 48-minute men

Heat star Jimmy Butler is known for his durability, and he played 48 minutes in last year’s Game 7 between these teams. He logged 47 in Game 6, so it’s certainly possible that he will go the distance Monday night.

Advertisement

The problem for the Heat was that before Butler summoned one last burst in the final few minutes of the Game 6 comeback, he looked gassed. He didn’t have his usual burst or lift.

Butler turns 34 in September, and perhaps all the extra mileage is taking its toll. But it’s also dangerous to count him out.

Tatum, who turned 25 in March, should be on the court whenever Butler is out there.

Also, backup center Cody Zeller’s brief stints have been a disaster for Miami. If Bam Adebayo doesn’t play the full 48, coach Erik Spoelstra might have to consider a brief small-ball stint instead.

4. The atmosphere

It’s Game 7. It’s a holiday weekend. It’s a chance to erase a 3-0 deficit and make history. The crowd is going to be absolutely bananas at the start. But the Celtics have been better on the road than at home during these playoffs, and with a bad start, the crowd’s nervous energy will begin to seep in. The Celtics can’t let it even get to that point.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.