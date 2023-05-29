Liam Hendriks activated by White Sox, making his return from non-Hodgkin lymphoma

The 34-year-old Hendriks had no record and a 10.80 ERA in six rehab appearances with Triple-A Charlotte. The Australian righthander allowed one run and one hit in one inning in his last game with the Knights on May 16.

The closer was reinstated from the 15-day injured list before Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Fellow reliever Jimmy Lambert was placed on the IL with right ankle inflammation.

Liam Hendriks has been activated by the Chicago White Sox, clearing another hurdle in his return from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The White Sox opened a six-game homestand Monday night against the Angels. The team said all along that Hendriks’s return depends entirely on how he is feeling. He threw live BP on Friday.

Hendriks could provide a big lift for a Chicago team that has struggled for much of the season. The White Sox (22-33) are coming off a tough series in Detroit, blowing late leads on Saturday and Sunday while dropping three of four against the Tigers.

Hendriks has 115 saves and a 3.81 ERA over 12 seasons with Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City, Oakland, and Chicago. He signed a $54 million, three-year deal with the White Sox in January 2021.

Rays place closer Fairbanks on 15-day IL because of left hip inflammation

The major league-best Tampa Bay Rays placed closer Pete Fairbanks on the 15-day injured list because of inflammation in his left hip.

Manager Kevin Cash said Fairbanks texted that he was feeling better than he did when he left the ballpark on Sunday, though he was still sore. He is scheduled for more tests on Tuesday.

Fairbanks was warming up in the bullpen during the Rays’ wild 11-10 win over the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers at home. But he left for the dugout after his hip locked up.

“We’re not gonna replace Pete,” Cash said. “He’s really, really good. What he does at the back end of the bullpen when he’s right and healthy is pretty special. We feel like we do have some guys that can provide some help, and if we can continue to score runs at the clip we are now, that’ll help, too.”

Fairbanks has five saves in six chances and a 1.54 ERA in 13 appearances. He spent time on the 15-day IL earlier this month because of right forearm inflammation.

Stroman pitches one-hitter as Cubs beat Rays

Marcus Stroman threw a one-hitter, and the Chicago Cubs beat the major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays 1-0.

Stroman (5-4) dazzled in his fourth complete game and second shutout in nine major league seasons. His only other shutout was against the Cubs during his 2014 rookie season with Toronto.

“Throwing a CG at Wrigley, that’s like one of the top moments of my career,” Stroman said. “The energy. When I walk out there 40 minutes before the game, there’s a massive cheering section already.”

Stroman gave them plenty to cheer once he stepped on the mound.

He set a season high with 105 pitches and matched one with eight strikeouts. The right-hander walked one in winning his third straight start and helped the Cubs bounce back from a weekend sweep by Cincinnati.

The only hit Stroman allowed was when Wander Franco delivered a flare for a clean single to left leading off the seventh. Stroman walked Brandon Lowe and got out of that jam by getting Randy Arozarena to fly out and Josh Lowe to ground into a double play. The only other Rays runner to reach base was when Luke Raley was hit by a pitch leading off the third.

The shutout was the sixth this season for Chicago. Stroman was the first Cubs pitcher to go the distance without allowing a run since Alec Mills’s no-hitter at Milwaukee on Sept. 13, 2020.

Eovaldi still rolling for Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi won his sixth straight decision, Corey Seager hit a three-run homer with four RBIs, and the Texas Rangers defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-0 on Monday. Eovaldi (7-2) allowed four hits and a season-high three walks in five innings with four strikeouts. He is 6-0 with a 1.38 ERA in his last eight starts. “I was a little frustrated with my mechanics and my misses in general — I didn’t feel like I’ve been able to attack the zone and the hitters like I’ve been able to,” Eovaldi said ... Logan Allen allowed three hits in seven outstanding innings, and the Guardians broke through for four runs in the seventh on their way to a 5-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. The rookie lefthander struck out a career-high 10 in his seventh big league start. He’s the second pitcher in franchise history to have eight-plus strikeouts in at least three of his first seven career games ... Josh Staumont and Mike Mayers came within six outs of the first combined perfect game in major league history before Nolan Arenado lined a leadoff single in the eighth inning of the Kansas City Royals’ 7-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.