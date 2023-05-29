Orphaned in Haiti with a rare spinal cord injury, Brighton’s Delmace Mayo dreamed of running. At 16, he’s discovering just how fast he can go.

Soon after an improbable journey to Boston at age 3, Mayo was enrolled in the Little League Challenger Division baseball program and sled hockey, and used adaptive sports to help navigate his disability at a young age.

Mayo was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, with a rare spinal cord injury that caused paralysis in his lower limbs with limited muscle and movement, and made him unable to stand or walk.

When Delmace Mayo was a young boy, all he wanted was to run like his friends.

But Mayo still always felt like the odd one out, until he attended a specialized adaptive sports summer camp at age 7, which forever changed his perspective: Rather than focusing on what he could not do, he discovered how to channel his competitive spirit and maximize his athletic talents.

Mayo, 16, is now a sophomore at Boston Green Academy and competes on Brighton’s track team, where he’s a co-captain and one of the country’s top youth para athletes. At last July’s Move United Junior Nationals, the country’s top annual competition for youth athletes with disabilities, Mayo won seven gold medals and was named junior athlete of the meet.

Mayo’s performances have generated interest from top college adaptive athletics programs, and his coaches believe the Paralympics are within reach. But his success stems from learning to embrace his earliest experiences with competition.

“We did the ‘try to stand’ or ‘try to straighten your legs’ thing, and you know, it just wasn’t like he was ever going to run fast,” said Cathy Mayo, Delmace’s adoptive mother. “But then, when he went to that sports camp, all of a sudden he saw other kids in wheelchairs playing sports . . . and it totally opened up his world.”

Propelling a racing wheelchair requires immense effort and stamina, and Delmace Mayo credits his years of intense para athlete training for building his mental toughness and resilience.

“The way that I push through is very powerful for me,” Mayo said. “It lets me know that no matter what happens in my life, no failure is going to stop me.”

Delmace Mayo races for Brighton in the mile during the Boston City League indoor track championships at the Reggie Lewis Center. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Mayo was 10 months old when his birth parents abandoned him at a local hospital in Port-au-Prince. The hospital waited eight months for his family to retake custody before he was declared an orphan. Mayo landed in the care of Wings of Hope, a Haiti-based nonprofit that provides shelter and support for children with disabilities.

Cathy Mayo is a special education teacher at the Cotting School in Lexington, which worked with Wings of Hope, and led her to Delmace.

She agreed to adopt him just before his third birthday, in March 2009, expecting the complex process to take nearly two years. But when a devastating earthquake struck Haiti in January 2010, Cathy needed to bring him home 11 months early.

“I had nothing set up for him in terms of a school program or daycare or anything,” she recalled. “So at first, I was just scrambling. I took a month off from work to just kind of get things settled.”

Around age 7, Mayo was introduced to Ryan Martin, a former professional adaptive basketball player who became his mentor.

“He’s got really great hand-eye coordination,” Martin said. “He’s got just a lot of natural gifts that a lot of athletes would really love to have. And then he’s got a really strong-willed determination and the competitive drive of an elite-level athlete.”

While track is Mayo’s top sport, he’s tried out everything from adaptive handball to rowing. Even in sports where he’s less skilled, such as basketball, he still eagerly participates.

Because of the relatively small number of adaptive athletes, teams often draw from wider geographic areas. Mayo’s adaptive basketball and track teams are based in Connecticut, and he and Cathy travel throughout the region weekly for practices and games.

“He’s largely made that decision already, that this is what he wants to do,” Martin said. “And I think his competitive nature will really allow him to lock in on the discipline that’s needed . . . I think he’s going to be a potential Paralympian down the road.”

When Mayo decided to join Brighton’s track team last spring, he became the first para athlete to compete in Boston City League track, and among just a handful currently in Massachusetts.

Brighton track coach Tony Halliday had no experience training para athletes, so he enrolled in online para athlete coaching courses and consulted with Mayo’s club coaches. Now in their second year together, Halliday puts Mayo through daily workouts consisting of resistance bands, medicine balls, and stamina drills to build upper-body explosiveness.

“The biggest challenge is he has a very high motor, and he will just go until the wheels fall off,” Halliday said. “You have to pull him back a little bit and hold him by the reins.”

Delmace Mayo competed in the wheelchair division of the 2021 Falmouth Road Race. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

Because very few of Massachusetts’ high school para athletes can race distances above 100 meters, much less at nationally ranked times, Mayo often competes alone. Just last week, he set an 800-meter personal record (2:01.48) at the MIAA Division 5 state championships, and his 1-mile personal best (4:30.90) came at March’s New Balance Nationals, which were held in Brighton.

Mayo views his cocaptaincy as a welcome responsibility.

“I just wanted to be part of my school team, and I just wanted to compete,” he said. “But now I see athletes come in, like from this year . . . and even though I’m not a runner like them, I can still give them advice and I can still help.”

Last year, Mayo started receiving letters of interest from coaches at major college para track programs, including Arizona and Illinois. The programs are school-affiliated and offer athletic scholarships the same as able-bodied sports, but they are governed by the US Olympic-Paralympic Committee rather than the NCAA.

“There was a period of time where he’s like, ‘I’m not going to college,’ ” Cathy said. “But now he’s like, ‘Oh, people want me on their team in college.’ And so that’s kind of been something that’s spurred him on [in school].”

Mayo’s short-term goals are to get accepted to Arizona and compete in the 2028 Paralympics. His long-term aspirations are to continue helping others and making an impact.

“I see myself coaching in the future, after my years of track are done,” Mayo said. “I’m not going to abandon it. I’m going to help others become good. And not just good, but great.”

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Matty_Wasserman.