Peabody’s Bettencourt sisters prove chemistry can form one of the state’s best batteries

Isabel called for an up-and-away curveball, which Abby delivered for the final strike.

The sister pitcher-catcher duo form an indomitable combo that has proven lethal to the opposition. A bond forged through countless years playing together was established from a love for each other and of the game.

Peabody senior catcher Isabel Bettencourt glanced at Tanners coach Tawny Palmieri and nodded, taking over the pitch call. Grinning behind her mask, junior pitcher Abby Bettencourt knew exactly what Isabel wanted.

A 16-strikeout performance from Abby propelled fifth-ranked Peabody to a nonleague win over No. 9 Tewksbury, 4-2, at Tewksbury’s Hazil Field in a continuation of Wednesday’s rainout.

Advertisement

Tewksbury's Sam Ryan slides safely into third base ahead of the tag by Peabody's Kiley Doolin. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Resuming the contest in the bottom of the first inning with the Tanners (18-1) leading, 2-1, Tewksbury (15-5) had the bases loaded with two outs. Junior Alyssa Adams worked a walk, tying the game. From there, Abby Bettencourt took over.

“I got better as the game went on,” Bettencourt said. “I felt like I wasn’t myself in the first couple of innings, but as the game went on, I got into a groove and felt more like me.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

With chemistry that would rival any battery in the state, the Bettencourts motion to each other after each pitch, making continuous adjustments to obtain optimal results. As the smiles growbigger, it’s impossible to ignore how much fun they have playing together.

“It’s really awesome because I know what she’s thinking, she knows what I’m thinking,” said Isabel. “I’ll call an outside pitch and she knows how far off I want it.”

In the fourth inning, Elizabeth Bettencourt tripled, then came home to score the eventual winning run. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

In the top of the seventh,, Isabel scored Abby with a sacrifice fly to right field. Freshman Elizabeth Bettencourt, their younger sister, blasted a triple to right-center field in the fourth inning and was plated by junior Kylie Doolinfor the eventual winning run.

“[We were] getting the job done at the plate,” said Palmieri. “Even if they didn’t fall for hits, they executed to the right side of the field to get runs in.”

Advertisement

Tewksbury's Becca Harris tags out Peabody's Avery Grieco trying to steal second. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Archbishop Williams 9, Bishop Stang 2 — Shelby Parr and Jill Ondrick combined to fan 16 Spartans for the Bishops (17-5) in a Catholic Central League win in Braintree.

Newton South 10, Acton-Boxborough 5 — Hannah Schwager had a four-hit day, including a home run in the second inning and a double in the fourth, to lead the Lions (13-7) in a Dual County League win.

North Andover 15, Essex Tech 1 — Brigid Gaffny struck out eight and was one of four players to collect three hits as the Scarlet Knights (13-7) earned a nonleague win.

Wilmington 5, Masconomet 4 — Eva Boudreau reached base three times and scored the winning run on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Wildcats (12-8) secured a nonleague win. Sofia Scalfani had a two-run single and Julia Archer and Ali McElligott both finished 2 for 3.

Baseball

Beverly 3, Andover 2 — Casey McGrath tied it, 2-2, with a solo homer and Noah Staffier provided a walkoff RBI single to lift the Panthers (15-5) to a nonleague win.

Franklin 6, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 0 — Ben Jarosz slugged a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning and Austin Campbell spun a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts, leading the top-ranked Panthers (19-3) past the fifth-ranked Pioneers (16-4).

Lexington 7, Barnstable 0 — Junior catcher Vince Libretto led the Minutemen (13-9) to a big first inning with two hits, two RBIs, and a run scored in a nonleague win.

Advertisement

Lynn Tech 5, Salem Academy 1 — Dylan DiFilippo threw 6 1/3 innings for the Tigers (10-10), who sealed a postseason berth in their season finale with a nonleague win.

Newton South 6, Malden Catholic 3 — Luke Leger struck out five and improved his record to 7-3, while Josh Rivers had five strikeouts of his own while picking up the save for the Lions (12-8), who capped their regular season with a nonleague win. Senior first baseman Connor Murphy paced the offense with two hits and an RBI.

Southeastern 8, Rockland 2 — The Hawks (9-9) qualified for the state tournament for a second year in a row behind Dylan Major’s six strikeouts and big days at the plate from Joseph Tully (3 hits), Jared Graca (2 hits), and Nick Arsenault (2 RBIs) in a nonleague win.

St. John’s Prep 2, St. Mary’s 1 — Jack Sarno struck out six and yielded only two hits for the Eagles (12-8), who closed out the regular season with a nonleague win. James Willett roped an RBI double and Will Shaheen had a sac fly to to produce Prep’s runs. Shaheen also earned the save for the Eagles, fanning two in the final frame.

Boys’ lacrosse

Dracut 13, Andover 10 — Asher Talbot, Timin Carter, and Owen French netted two goals apiece to lead the Middies (14-4) to a Merrimack Valley win in their season finale.

Advertisement

Girls’ lacrosse

Burlington 10, Melrose 7 — Caitlyn Tremblay and Jill Gillis both netted hat tricks to lead the Red Devils (13-5) to a third straight Middlesex League title, marking the first time Burlington’s boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams won the Freedom Division in the same season.

Cardinal Spellman 21, Arlington Catholic 9 — Elle Murphy (8 goals) set a new program record with 125 career goals and Erin O’Donnell (5 goals) and Marina Duffy (6 goals, 4 assists) also had big games to help the Cardinals (11-8) finish with the best regular season mark in program history.

Dartmouth 15, New Bedford 8 — Grace Haskell had five goals and two assists and Ava Crane notched four goals with one helper for the Indians (14-3), who secured the Southeastern Conference title with a win over the Whalers (10-7). Courtney Cabral turned aside 12 shots in goal for Dartmouth.

Globe correspondents Nate Weitzer and Brendan Kurie contributed to this roundup.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.