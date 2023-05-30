Elizabeth Holmes enters prison to begin 11-year term

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes moved Tuesday to her new home — a federal prison where she has been sentenced to spend the next 11 years for overseeing a blood-testing hoax that became a parable about greed and hubris in Silicon Valley. The federal judge who sentenced Holmes, 39, in November recommended that she be incarcerated in a women’s prison camp located in Bryan, Texas, located about 100 miles from Houston, where she grew up aspiring to become a technology visionary along the lines of Apple cofounder Steve Jobs. Holmes left behind two young children — a son born in July 2021 a few weeks before the start of her trial and a 3-month old daughter who was conceived after a jury convicted her on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022. Holmes has been free on bail since then, most recently living in the San Diego area with the children’s father, William “Billy” Evans. The couple met in 2017 around the same time Holmes was under investigation for the collapse of Theranos, a startup she founded after dropping out of Stanford University when she was just 19. — NEW YORK TIMES

INSURANCE

Liberty Mutual selling Latin American businesses

Liberty Mutual is selling a group of property and casualty insurance businesses in Latin America to German insurer Talanx in a deal valued at $1.5 billion. About 4,600 Liberty Mutual employees will leave the Boston-based insurer’s roughly 50,000-person global workforce as a result. In particular, Talanx is buying the Liberty Seguros personal (home and auto) and small commercial businesses in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Ecuador. Talanx said the deal will make it the third largest insurer in Latin America based on premium income. Liberty Mutual will continue to operate some reinsurance and commercial insurance businesses in the region. Liberty Mutual chief executive Tim Sweeney cited in a prepared statement the company’s “sharpened operational focus across our channels, products and markets” as a reason for the divestiture. Sweeney added that he’s confident in what the future holds for the 4,600 workers who are leaving as a result of the Talanx deal, saying the German rival holds similar values to Liberty Mutual. — JON CHESTO

REAL ESTATE

More than a quarter of Americans are ‘house poor’

More than one-quarter of homeowners in the United States are “house poor,” spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing costs, according to a new study. Chamber of Commerce, a product research company for real estate agents and entrepreneurs, used numbers from the US Census Bureau to analyze monthly housing costs and median household income in the 170 most populated US cities. The company found that 27.4 percent of all homeowners are “cost-burdened” in its study. Miami, Los Angeles, and New York City have the highest number of “house poor” residents, with more than 4 in 10 homeowners in each city feeling stretched beyond their means by their housing bills. And with the exception of New York City, the top 10 cities in the United States for cost-burdened homeowners are all located in either California or Florida. — NEW YORK TIMES

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter’s worth plummets after Musk’s purchase

Twitter is now worth just one-third of what Elon Musk paid for the social-media platform, according to Fidelity, which recently marked down the value of its stake in the company. Musk, who has acknowledged he overpaid for Twitter, offered employees new equity grants earlier this year that valued the company at $20 billion. It’s unclear how Fidelity arrived at its new valuation or whether it receives any non-public information from the company. Fidelity first reduced the value of its Twitter stake in November, to 44 percent of the purchase price. That was followed by further markdowns in December and February. Twitter has struggled financially since Musk took over. After saddling the company with $13 billion of debt, Musk’s erratic decision making and challenges with content moderation led advertising revenue to decline by 50 percent, Musk said in March. An attempt to recoup that revenue by selling Twitter Blue subscriptions has so far failed to take off. At the end of March, less than 1 percent of Twitter’s monthly users had signed up. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

US closes probe into Tesla allowing video games to be played in moving cars

US highway safety regulators have closed an investigation into Tesla allowing video games to be played on center touch screens while vehicles are moving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Tuesday that Tesla disabled the feature called “passenger play” with an online software update in December of 2021, under pressure from the agency. The agency said in documents that removing “passenger play” resolved its concerns about distracted driving that could be caused by the feature. The software update covered more than 580,000 vehicles from the 2017 through 2022 model years. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LEGAL

Prosecutors say Bankman-Fried’s arguments to drop charges are baseless

Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers made meritless arguments in a bid to convince a judge to toss out criminal charges alleging that the FTX founder stole from investors in his multibillion dollar cryptocurrency fund, federal prosecutors said Monday. In papers filed in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors responded to early May filings in which Bankman-Fried’s lawyers insisted that the United States overreached in its case against Bankman-Fried, making federal crimes out of regulatory issues. “These motions are meritless,” prosecutors wrote in a nearly 100-page filing. “The charges track the relevant statutes and the defendant’s alleged misconduct falls within the heartland of what these statutes prohibit.” Bankman-Fried, 31, has been living with his parents in Palo Alto, Calif., after posting a $250 million personal recognizance bond after his December extradition from the Bahamas. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on FTX to make lavish real estate purchases, donate money to politicians, and make risky trades at Alameda Research, his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm. US Attorney Damian Williams has called it one of the biggest frauds in US history. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FOODBORNE ILLNESSES

Sick workers the source of many disease outbreaks

Sick restaurant and food-store workers were linked to four in 10 US foodborne disease outbreaks in recent years, yet few establishments had comprehensive policies in place to prevent contamination, a government analysis found. Food workers’ illnesses may have played a role in some 200 outbreaks from 2017 through 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report. Ailing workers touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands alone was linked to 14 percent of cases. Other, unspecified types of contact by food workers suspected of harboring infections were linked to more than 100 cases. Roughly one in six Americans gets a foodborne disease every year, according to CDC estimates, and restaurants have long been a major source of outbreaks. Foodborne illnesses are estimated to cause upwards of 100,000 US hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths annually. Norovirus, a quickly spreading infection that causes diarrhea, vomiting, and other gastric symptoms, accounts for the most outbreaks, followed by salmonella bacteria, according to CDC estimates. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

