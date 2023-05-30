Healey administration gives $24.4 million in incentives to create life sciences jobs in state

They come as industry leaders wait for Governor Maura Healey to unveil “Life Sciences 3.0” — an extension, with new funding, of the legislation sponsored by Patrick and reauthorized by former Governor Charlie Baker in 2018 to finance the program.

The incentives are expected to help add nearly 1,600 jobs at biotech and med-tech companies They are part of a 15-year-old life sciences initiative launched by former Governor Deval Patrick in 2008 to accelerate the growth of the sector in Massachusetts.

Less than a week before the international BIO 2023 convention gets underway in Boston, top Healey administration officials were set Tuesday to announce a $24.4 million round of tax credits to 43 life sciences companies across Massachusetts.

Advertisement

So far, the Legislature has committed more than $1.6 billion to the initiative, which has been credited with helping to create more than 11,000 jobs. But it’s not yet clear whether lawmakers will approve additional funding.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

Healey is scheduled Tuesday morning to visit a biomanufacturing plant in Norwood built by vaccine maker Moderna, one of the shining lights of the state’s life sciences cluster, to announce the new incentives. The Cambridge-based vaccine maker will receive the largest award: a $3.1 million tax credit to add 209 jobs at the Norwood facility.

The tax credits are administered by the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, a quasi-public agency charged with boosting life sciences research and manufacturing employment in the state. The agency also awards grants and loans. Eligible companies work on drug discovery, medical devices, and diagnostics.

Incentives are awarded to companies of all sizes, but over the past five years state officials have sought to steer more funding toward to those based outside of the industry’s local hub in Cambridge’s Kendall Square and neighboring Boston. Twenty-six of the 43 companies receiving awards Tuesday are expanding outside of Boston and Cambridge.

Advertisement

In addition to the Moderna award, eight other tax credits set to be announced Tuesday are worth $1 million or more:

Bristol-Myers Squibb will get $1.1 million to create 77 jobs in Boston and Devens; Charles River Laboratories, $1.4 million, to add 98 jobs in Wilmington; Intellia Therapeutics, $1.2 million, to create 85 jobs in Cambridge; Nova Biomedical, $1.1 million, to add 75 jobs in Waltham; Sarepta Therapeutics, $1.5 million, to tack on 100 jobs in Cambridge; Takeda Pharmaceuticals, $1.8 million, to create 125 jobs in Lexington; Tessera Therapeutics, $1.1 million, to add 75 jobs in Somerville; and, WuXi Biologics USA, $1 million, to create 25 jobs in Worcester.





Robert Weisman can be reached at robert.weisman@globe.com.