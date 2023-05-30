Any way you slice it, a Mini Mandoline is a useful tool

Even if your knife skills are superb, you need a mandoline for creating paper-thin slices of potatoes or the slenderest cuts of apples or carrots. Restaurant chefs have long used the tool, and there are a number of brands available. Now Microplane has added a new version, the Mini Mandoline. It’s designed to precisely slice smaller, delicate foods, which is usually challenging. With the stainless steel V-blade, you can cut hard-boiled eggs, mushrooms, tomatoes, and strawberries quickly and with precision. There are three settings, from one-tenth of an inch to a half. It’s lightweight and has a non-slip foot for stability. Most importantly, the mandoline comes with a hand guard to keep fingers safe from its razor-sharp blade and a protective cover for safe storage. About $25. Available at Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955; Didriks, 77 Leonard St., Belmont, 617-354-5700, and 2284 Washington St., Newton Lower Falls, 617-467-4847; or go to microplane.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND