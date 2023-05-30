Collaboration can be an art, and when two Vermont artisans joined forces, the results, in this case, are stunning. Known for its handsome hardwood serving, cutting, and carving boards, JK Adams in Dorset introduced an assortment of engraved designs by Brattleboro potter and artist Laura Zindel. Her designs are inspired by nature and are found in her own collection of dinnerware, vases, and other houseware. The boards come in maple, cherry, and slate in various sizes. For instance, one maple serving board is engraved with illustrations of Zindel’s hummingbirds and blooming dahlias; a cherry rectangle is adorned with butterflies; and a slate tray is engraved with lacy ferns. Although you may hesitate to cut into these gorgeous boards with these patterns, the company says they will hold up well to prep and slicing and are durable and long-lasting. “Laura’s artistry fits perfectly on these select timeless pieces,” says Sean Osborne, JK Adams’s creative director. “Our collaboration is a celebration of nature, curiosity, and wonder.” Boards and trays start at $40 to $150. Available at Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill, 40 Charles St., Boston, 617-227-4646; Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978- 263-1955; LeRoux at Home, 62 Main St., Vineyard Haven, 508-693-0030; or at jkadams.com/category/vintage-illustration-collection.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND