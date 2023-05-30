‘How many people do you want touching your meat before you eat it?’

Clark’s butcher shop, which opened last December, is a sign of both a resurgence and a new wave — whole animal butchers who focus on locally raised meat and, unlike supermarkets and other purveyors, use all of the animal to bring farms and consumers closer together. Others, such as Modern Butcher in Danvers and Sutter Meats in Northampton, are also drawing customers (as well as New England meat processors) with retail stores such as Meatworks in Westport. And Savenor’s , which has concentrated on local for decades, has grown its customer base.

LYNN — In his bright, spare butcher shop, Josh Clark greets customers who hover over the First City Meats display case, discussing what to put on the grill for the season’s first barbecue. A boy eyes the side of beef hanging in the window of the refrigerated room behind the counter. Signs identify the New England farms where the beef and pork were raised, and though these customers are choosing steaks, Clark’s cases hold cuts and products not often seen in a supermarket — pork brisket, flat iron steak, oxtail, pork trotter and belly, beef tallow, and more.

For butchers like Clark, the driving force is ethics — to honor the animal, the worker, and the customer. “A local food economy is better,” he says. He points to recent news that migrant children were found to be working long hours in big commercial packing houses, and he prides himself on visiting every farm he buys from and knowing every step of the meat from producer to his shop. “I’ve seen the barns and farms and saw that the pigs had plenty of room to move around,” he says. “The sows are allowed to nurse” and are separated from the other pigs to protect them and the piglets. Other whole animal butchers also spoke of the welfare of the animals as a reason to buy locally raised meat from small New England farms. Massachusetts voters passed an animal welfare referendum in 2016 that stipulates that pigs must have enough room to stand and move around. (An article by Janelle Nanos in the Sunday Globe states that the law banning these gestational crates might go into effect in Massachusetts this summer, but she also reports that the big pork farms and processing plants are in the Midwest.)

Lisa Nichols and Warren Means, owners of the Modern Butcher in Danvers. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

There can be more variety and selection of cuts in a local whole animal butcher shop. The modern supermarket buys boxed beef of popular cuts — steaks, chops, ground beef, and pork. Although some cutting to order is done in a grocery meat department, economy of scale is achieved by selling only the most popular cuts of meat mostly raised for the commodity market. For butchers like Clark, this means not only that the consumer can’t find pork brisket for slow cooking or economically priced bavette (flap) steak, but that the supply chain from farmer to eater typically has many links — from farmer to auction house to processor to wholesaler — before the grocery case. He says he recently asked a group of children who were visiting his butcher shop for a demonstration, “How many people do you want touching your meat before you eat it?”

Somewhat surprisingly, the pandemic — which brought breaks in the food supply chain and news about the mistreatment of packing house workers — increased interest in local meat and whole animal butchers. Lisa Nichols, who, with her husband Warren Means, owns Modern Butcher, says their original shop in Newburyport had a steady stream of customers in March 2020. When COVID shutdowns were announced, the young owners wondered whether their year-old business was going to make it. But as the threat of meat shortages loomed, business “went from steady to insane,” Nichols says. Because they were getting everything directly from New England farmers, there was no break in the supply, and customers, with a new interest in cooking at home because restaurants were closed, felt confident in the quality.

A muffuletta sandwich at the Modern Butcher in Danvers. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

In April, Nichols and Means moved their butcher shop to Danvers, substantially increasing the space and adding such features as a little wine bar with natural wines and craft beer, gourmet cheeses, smoked bones for dogs, bone broth, and even candles made with surplus tallow. Nichols, who has a front-of-the-house restaurant background and social media know-how, creates sandwiches that have a “cult following” — and sales have tripled in Danvers.

Means, who performed human autopsies before training in animal butchery, handles cutting the meat along with four full-time and three part-time employees. His view echoes Clark’s: “That animal gave its life for us, and we have to respect it.” That means finding ways to sell pigs feet as well as pork chops, and beef heart and Denver steak (also called chuck under blade) as well as hamburger and flank steak. “I’m constantly reading cookbooks and doing research,” he says.

Lisa Nichols and Warren Means operate the Modern Butcher in Danvers. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

For years consumers and meat sellers have gravitated to “middle meat,” literally the middle part of a steer, where the rib eyes, sirloins, and tenderloins come from. By concentrating on those more expensive cuts, a supermarket can maximize profits while reducing the number of employees needed in a meat department. But these small butchers are flipping the equation, selling those cuts but offering more variety and value not often seen in the grocery case. Terry Ragusa, who with his wife, Susan, owns Sutter Meats in Northampton, says part of his purpose in their nine-year-old business is consumer education around sustainability. The meat they sell is raised within 20 miles of the shop from “young farmers who are growing with us” and concentrating on good breeding practices and rotational grazing. Sutter’s cases include “cuts not normally found in the grocery.” Although the price points might be higher on some popular cuts than they would be in a supermarket, consumers can find all kinds of other meats available at reasonable price points. All it takes is learning how to cook a petite tender in place of a filet mignon, or how to grill a merlot steak with a fine grain and nice flavor. Sutter Meats can offer tips for that, too.

First City Meats in Lynn. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Savenor’s in Cambridge and Beacon Hill has long had New England growers and education as part of its mission. “Our customers are really passionate foodies,” says owner Ron Savenor, whose business first opened in 1939 and prides itself on having had Julia Child as a devoted customer. “They want quality and want to know where the meat came from,” Savenor says of his clientele. COVID was an inflection point, he says. “Wholesale [to restaurants] went down to zero,” but he kept everyone employed by shifting to delivery, with as many as 500-600 orders a day. “I never cut so much meat in my life,” Savenor says. “My arms were ready to fall off.” Although things have returned to normal in wholesale and retail, Savenor’s still does a robust business in home deliveries and now ships all over the country. Relationships with farmers have lasted for years, and now his son Oliver works with him, the fourth generation of Savenors in the business as well as Christopher Walker, general manager, whom Ron Savenor calls his adopted son.

Joshua Clark of at First City Meats in Lynn reaches for a rack of beef ribs in his meat refrigerator. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

For the smaller whole-animal butchers, it’s important to find ways to utilize everything to help sustain the business. To Clark, the food community in Lynn is important to his one-man operation. He’s collaborating with One Mighty Mill in Lynn, which recently used his meat for sandwiches on the bakery’s brioche buns. He makes sausages and sells other items such as rice, bread, and even cleaning supplies and takes EBT for Sustainable Nutritional Assistance Program payments. Now he’s able to get in a cow and pig each week, and would like to increase that. The Modern Butcher shop sells all kinds of other products, as well, from bone broths to candles and sandwiches. Sutter Meats features butchering classes and marinated meats and premade hamburger patties.

But, says Modern Butcher’s Means, who hopes to increase his staff so that the couple can have more time with their 3-year-old daughter: “You have to love what you do. It’s hard work for very little profit.”

Alison Arnett can be reached at arnett.alison@gmail.com.