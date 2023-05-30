MOM’s — a market with a mission — brings good things to Burlington

How can you resist a shop called MOM’s — and one that sells organic produce and bans more than 250 ingredients that can be found in foods, like artificial colors and sweeteners, bleached flour, cottonseed oil, and synthetic fats? The place, with its wide aisles and competitive prices, also stocks sustainable seafood, organic meats, and dairy items from small, family farms. The grocer’s full name is MOM’s Organic Market, which opened in Burlington in February. It’s part of a chain that began in Maryland and now has locations in six states and Washington, D.C. It’s a place you can drop off small items for recycling, like old batteries, shoes, eyeglasses, cellphones, and natural corks. The company’s clear mission, to protect and restore the environment, directs the products it sells and the actions it takes. “I was raised to care and be passionate about social issues, especially environmentalism,” said founder and CEO Scott Nash. “I think many CEOs don’t realize that corporations can be used to change the world for the better — and still be a for-profit organization.” In addition to climate change and plastic pollution, Nash is also an activist for other causes. “We take on social issues, such as not marketing to children, raising the federal minimum wage, Fair Trade, and more.” Nash started the business in 1987 at age 22, delivering groceries to people’s homes from his mother’s Maryland garage. Positive reviews about his produce and word-of-mouth helped his business grow through the 1990s. Now, his company runs close to two dozen stores. Another MOM’s will open in Natick later this year. Near bulk bins in the Burlington market, a rack lined with pouches will make you do a double-take. It’s the bug section, the pouches filled with dark chocolate crickets and chile lime crickets, both mixed with seeds, or cricket protein powder for a smoothie. Granola bites are enhanced with cricket flour. Crickets, after all, are a good source of sustainable protein. “Occasionally we sell products with mealworms,” says Nash. 34 Cambridge St., Burlington, 781-222-3681, momsorganicmarket.com/Burlington.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND