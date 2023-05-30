For Pammy’s wine director Katie Hubbard, there are no pour choices

I’m the wine director and assistant general manager. I essentially curate the wine program. I’m responsible for staff education, and I’m still out there on the floor, selling bottles of wine and pairing wines to meals. It’s really just a joy. It’s so communal. Being able to take part in people’s celebrations, everyday dinners, and everything in between feels really special, to have a place in a community like that. And to be working with a medium of art like wine feels really special day to day.

Davis Square’s Katie Hubbard, 27, is the wine director at Pammy’s in Cambridge, a job she took after a quick detour into the world of graphic design. The glittery trattoria is a long way from her first beverage-pouring gig as a teen employee of Dunkin’ Donuts in Burlington Center. She shares her wine picks and pet peeves.

What is it about wine? How did you get into that field versus something else?

I didn’t think I would end up in wine. I think I was always drawn to the elegance of it, even when I was a child, seeing a glass of wine on a table. But I had no idea that this is where I would end up. I was actually in art school. I was studying printmaking, poetry, and basically every form of art I could get my hands on. I needed to pay the bills, pay for an apartment, and I really needed some money. So I started working in restaurants, as one does. I didn’t really realize it, but there is so much creativity and artistry within restaurants. Once I started working in restaurants that placed a little bit more importance on hospitality and food and beverage, that’s when I was like: ‘There’s something to be had here that’s wildly creative and exciting.’

What was your first job?

When I was 16, I got a job working at a Dunkin’ Donuts because I am a true Massachusetts girl. I grew up in Burlington, and I worked at the Dunkin’ Donuts in the center of town. We all lovingly refer to it as ‘Centah Dunks.’

It was a little bit ridiculous. I don’t know how they let a pack of four teenagers run the place every day. All our friends got the senior discounts. I was eating a lot of Munchkins. I was taking a bite of every doughnut I could get my hands on. We were singing songs and running the drive-thru, and it was fun. Maybe it was worse at the time. But looking back, I see it more fondly.

I suppose you could paint that as my first foray into the world of beverage. I just never really left the food industry after that. I worked at a pizza shop, and then after that I worked at an Irish pub. But really, the place I fell in love with wine was at Taberno de Haro in Brookline, with owner Deborah Hansen. She’s the best somm in the city, and she was an incredible mentor. I still remember the first wine class I took with her. She teaches the staff every month about wine. And I remember the first time I smelled a wine that wasn’t something like Barefoot or Kendall Jackson at a family Christmas. I was immediately enamored. I didn’t know wine could taste like that. Ever since then, I was kind of just hooked by the majesty of it all.

During a spell when I was in school, I took on another job doing graphic design for a company. I was sitting in a cubicle all day, every day. I started to really face some fears. I was like, ‘Oh, my God; I can’t stare at gray walls all day. I can’t do this. This isn’t art. This feels more soul-sucking than uplifting.’

After one stint in a cubicle, I realized: No more. And I think that’s when I really started throwing myself into wine.

Which restaurants did you go to growing up?

The Ground Round, which doesn’t exist anymore. But I didn’t really grow up with food. You know, we were a Bertucci’s family. I never knew fine dining until I was an adult. I never knew anything other than taco night and spaghetti and meatballs until it was too late.

I grew up in Acton, not too far from Burlington. I remember there was a Chili’s there, and it was my first time eating anything remotely spicy. I was like: This is authentic Mexican food!

But to us it was — because that was our world!

How would you describe the food scene in Boston overall? What are the strong points, and how could it improve?

I think it’s easy for people to hate on Boston when we have close neighbors like New York, but there’s some really incredible gems, if you just know where to look. I think it’s wildly creative. There are so many places that I’m excited about that are doing things unlike anywhere else. And I think that Boston deserves some recognition. Honestly, we have almost every cuisine you could think of.

We have such a dedicated community to beverage, when I look around and see our local wine shops and wine bars. We can drink anything from anywhere in the world. And it’s becoming true that we can almost eat every style of cuisine in Boston, too. So I just think it’s really kind of beautiful. And to see now that we’re hopefully exiting the COVID world as we know it, to see all these new endeavors start popping up, makes my little heart happy.

Where do you like to eat when you’re not working?

I love Spoke Wine Bar in Davis Square in Somerville. You know what? I had a phenomenal burger at Juliet the other night. It was so good. I was so happy. It’s so hard to find a good restaurant burger.

Where do you get takeout?

I live in Davis square, and I love Dakzen. For a sandwich, I love Dave’s Fresh Pasta. So good. I love the muffuletta.

Let’s talk about wine and customers. How do you advise people like me, who are kind of clueless? What’s a good way to introduce people to wine so they won’t be intimidated?

I love this, because you know what? Wine is accessible. Wine should remain accessible. There are so many good wines that won’t break your bank. I think if we take a viewpoint of curiosity and excitement and wonder then it becomes a lot easier and a lot less intimidating to enter the world of wine, because it’s not going to hurt you to try a wine that sounds different than something you maybe know, like Cabernet or Chardonnay. You could find something that has a lot of those same qualities, but just has a different name — just be open to a little bit of adventure.

If I have someone who says, ‘I don’t really know anything about wine,’ I like to probe them and say: ‘Well, what do you like when you taste a wine? Do you want it to taste like raspberries? Do you want it to taste like candy? Do you want it to taste like a summertime walk in a field of violet?’ There are all these different ways to consider what someone wants to feel in that moment. And that’s where the fun begins in matching, because you really have all these tools at your disposal. They’re just teeny tiny little grapes waiting to make someone happy. And so, if you’re new to the world of wine, I would say, ask your local wine shop friends what they’re excited about, or ask the sommelier or your server or your bartender in a restaurant what they’ve been drinking, and it’s probably something delicious. They’ll pour it for you, you’ll taste it, and you’ll learn a new grape that maybe you’ve never heard of.

What are your favorites gateway wines?

I think Beaujolais such a good gateway wine. People love it. It’s easy. It’s fun. It’s supposed to be buoyant, playful, and flirty. I think that’s a really great one. Another one, if you want something that’s kind of big and bold, if you want to go Italian, is Barbera. It’s got some soft, sultry, figgy tones, which mimic something a Cabernet lover might enjoy. If you’re looking to enter the world of white wine, but you want to try something that’s a little bit different than a Pinot Grigio, I think you could have a beautiful glass of Arneis, something really crisp and bright from northern Italy. There are just so many answers, because we have so many options. We’ve got this wonderful palette, and all we got to do is start painting.

How do you prep every day? Do the chefs bring out everything, and you figure out what pairs well?

Right now, we’re doing a tasting menu, and so you pick three dishes. It’s really a choose-your-own-adventure style of tasting. Each dish has a wine that’s tailored to it. I taste all of the dishes, and I start considering what wines might go along with them. We’re looking at what our taste buds are actually able to receive. There are seven basic tastes: fat, salt, sweet, umami, the list goes on.

Part of it is looking structurally: How will this dish alchemically make the wine taste better and vice versa, because the goal in a pairing, for me, is for the wine to make the food taste better. You want to take another bite and the food to make the wine taste better; you want to take another sip. I taste what we’re about to put on the menu with different wines that I have at my disposal and see what makes the other shine. I then teach the staff about it as well, and the staff will taste, and then we’re all able to pair seamlessly throughout a dinner service.

So a guest chooses three dishes, and we have three wines locked and loaded if they opt for the wine pairings. And then we also have our cart in the bar and lounge area. We’re always happy to pair on the fly, and we do classes on our bottle list as well. It’s all of us learning how to listen to our senses. It’s really such a joy.

What’s your favorite dish on the menu right now?

Great question. I love the softshell crab we have on right now. It’s so pretty. It’s a turmeric aioli, Persian cucumber, and avocado. it’s the perfect little summertime treat. Fried seafood, a little bit of crunch, a little bit of creaminess, a little bit of fat. We also have really beautiful gnocchi on the menu with tiger prawns and white asparagus. It’s such an ethereal little pasta.

What are your favorite local wine shops?

I love so many. I love Ball Square Fine Wine. I also think Pemberton Farms has a great selection of wines as well. And Porter Square Wine and Spirits has a beautiful selection. Formaggio is always fun when you want to get some cheese to go along with your wine.

What are your wine pet peeves? Any common mistakes that make you cringe?

I don’t think there’s anything that makes me cringe when it comes to pairing, just because pairing is so subjective. Everyone on earth has a different favorite wine, just like you have a different favorite ice cream.

But I definitely have pet peeves when it comes to the way people talk about wine. I feel like natural wine always gets put in this hole of: ‘It’s going to taste like apple cider vinegar, and it’s going to be flat and boring and baseless.’ And it’s really not true. You’re pigeonholing an entire genre. It’s like saying, ‘All rock music is a kick drum.’ One of my pet peeves is when people just denigrate a whole entire scope of what people are crafting. These people making these wines are human, they’re farmers, they’re families. There’s no reason to say that what someone is doing with their life, their livelihood, is wrong, because you think it’s a trend when really it’s a hallmark.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.