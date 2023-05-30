Recipe: Bake store-bought pizza dough with cheese and asparagus, top with prosciutto and salad, serve dinner

Serves 4 (Makes two 10-inch rounds)

Add Taleggio, mozzarella, and ricotta to store-bought pizza dough and transform that dough into a delectable dinner. Crown the top with short lengths of asparagus and a salad of arugula and Italian parsley leaves, with a few slices of prosciutto as the ultimate garnish. Most pizzas invite improvisation so swap out the cheeses to suit your personal preferences. Just be sure to bring the dough you buy to room temperature if it's been in the fridge, since gluten tightens when it's cold; 30 minutes should suffice. If you have a pizza stone, heat it in the oven and slide the dough onto the stone to bake. This makes a perfect summer meal. Grab plates and glasses and eat outside to soak up the vibes of the season.

PIZZA

Cornmeal (for the baking sheet) 1 pound store-bought pizza dough, at room temperature 6 spears fresh asparagus 2 tablespoons olive oil, or more if needed 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded mozzarella 4 ounces Taleggio or fontina cheese, sliced ½ cup whole-milk ricotta Crushed red pepper, to taste

1. Set the oven at 500 degrees. Sprinkle a rimless baking sheet with cornmeal.

2. Divide the dough in half. Shape each piece into a ball. Flatten the balls so they are about 6 inches in diameter. Cover lightly with a clean kitchen towel and rest for 15 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, snap off the tough bottom ends of the asparagus spears and discard the ends. Cut across the spears to make 2 halves. Halve each spear lengthwise. Cut the spears into 2-inch lengths.

4. Work with one piece of dough at a time. Gently stretch one piece into a 10-inch round. Place it on the cornmeal-lined sheet.

5. Brush the dough with about 1 tablespoon olive oil. Scatter half the mozzarella on the round, leaving a 1/2-inch border all around. Top with half the Taleggio or fontina and half the ricotta. Spoon 4 tablespoons of ricotta over the dough. Arrange half the asparagus on top. Sprinkle with red pepper.

6. Transfer the pizza to the oven. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the dough browns and the cheese is bubbling on top. Stretch, top, and bake the remaining piece of dough in the same way.

SALAD

1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar, sherry vinegar, or white wine vinegar Salt and pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons olive oil 2 large handfuls of baby arugula ½ bunch flat-leaf Italian parsley, leaves removed 4 slices prosciutto (about 2 ounces), torn into pieces

1. In a bowl large enough to hold all the salad ingredients, whisk the vinegar with a pinch each of salt and pepper. Gradually whisk in the olive oil. Add the arugula and parsley leaves and toss well.

2. Top the pizzas with the salad and prosciutto.

Sally Pasley Vargas