Recipe: Hearty bowls of Korean-style vegetable and noodle soup are spicy and flavorful

Serves 6

Made in the style of Korean sujebi, this nourishing soup has a base similar to traditional chicken soup with the addition of cabbage, potatoes, scallions, and soy sauce. The handmade noodle dough is similar to dumpling dough, which you can make in a food processor and refrigerate until the soup base has been cooked. Then, take a small piece of the dough in one hand, and with the other hand, stretch it until it is quite thin. Tear this piece into several smaller pieces, and drop them into the pot of simmering liquid. Once you have stretched and torn the entire ball of dough, cover the soup, and simmer it until all of the noodles are floating. If you're not working quickly enough, enlist someone to help you with half of the dough. Much of the flavor here comes from homemade chile crisp, a spicy condiment that you can also buy. To make it yourself, heat oil in a small pan and pour it over a mixture of garlic, crushed red pepper, paprika, and sesame seeds. Doing it this way, instead of adding the seasonings to the pan, ensures that nothing burns to give you off flavors. Cool the infused oil to room temperature, then add toasted sesame oil. Ladle the soup into bowls, and garnish them with chile crisp and sliced scallion greens. They're satisfying bowls with lots of tastes and textures.

NOODLES

2 cups flour ½ teaspoon salt 1 tablespoon vegetable oil ½ cup cold water, and more as needed

1. In a food processor, combine the flour, salt, and oil.

2. With the motor running, stream in the water through the feed tube until the mixture forms a ball forms. Add more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if necessary, until the dough comes together.

3. Turn the dough out onto a work surface. Knead briefly to form a smooth ball. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate.

CHILE CRISP

4 cloved garlic, finely chopped 1 tablespoon crushed red pepper 1 teaspoon sweet paprika 2 tablespoons sesame seeds ½ cup vegetable oil 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

1. In a heatproof bowl, combine the garlic, crushed red pepper, paprika, and sesame seeds.

2. In a small skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until it is hot and shimmering. Pour the hot oil over the garlic mixture in the bowl. Stir well. Set aside at room temperature until cool. Stir in the sesame oil.

SOUP

1 tablespoon vegetable oil 1 medium onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 12 cups chicken stock 2 tablespoons soy sauce Salt, to taste 2 medium carrots, cut into 1/4-inch-thick rounds 2 medium potatoes, coarsely chopped 1 medium head cabbage, cut into 1-inch pieces (8 cups) 4 scallions, thinly sliced , white and green parts separated

1. In a soup pot over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the onion and garlic, and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes.

2. Add the chicken stock, soy sauce, a large pinch of salt, carrots, potatoes, cabbage, and scallion whites. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, or just until the potatoes are tender. Leave the soup on low heat so it’s still simmering.

3. To make the noodles: Grab a small piece of the dough. Pull and stretch it until it is very thin. Tear into 1 to 1 1/2-inch pieces. Drop them into the soup. Once all of the noodles are in, cover the pot. Cook the noodles for 5 minutes, or until they are all floating.

4. Ladle into bowls and top with chile crisp and scallion greens.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick