Andrew Baker, son of former Mass. governor, strikes plea deal in OUI case

Andrew J. Baker, known as AJ, was pulled over on May 13 on Route 128 southbound in Lynnfield after another driver called police to report an erratic driver in a Volkswagen Jetta who “hit a wall” and “almost struck a vehicle,” according to State Police and dispatch recordings.

The 29-year-old son of former Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday struck a plea deal in a drunken driving case and will serve one year probation, lose his license for 45 days, and must attend a 16-week alcohol education program, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.

Baker, of South Boston, was charged with one count of operating under the influence of liquor.

He pleaded not guilty at a May 15 arraignment in Peabody District Court before Judge James Barretto.

At a hearing held Tuesday before the same judge, Baker admitted to sufficient facts to warrant a guilty finding, the district attorney’s office said.

The case was continued without a finding for a one-year probationary period that will end on May 28, 2024.

“This is, by far, the most common disposition for first-time offenders,” Tucker said in a statement.

This was the outcome in 83 percent of similar cases involving first-time offenders in Essex County during the past year, which included a backlog of resolutions in COVID-delayed cases, the district attorney’s office said.

Baker was previously cited for speeding on the Massachusetts Turnpike on June 13, 2016, in Westfield and in New York state on Sept. 3, 2016, according to RMV records.

The drunken driving charge is not Baker’s first brush with law enforcement. In 2018, a woman accused Baker of groping her during a JetBlue flight from Washington, D.C., to Boston. Charlie Baker, who was governor at the time, said the US attorney’s office would investigate the allegations. No charges were brought against him.

