Boston police announce arrest in Shawmut Avenue shooting

The video was from a surveillance camera installed at a store in the 600 block of the street. At least one young girl and an adult are seen scrambling for cover.

Machyus Battle, 18, of Cambridge, was one of two men captured on surveillance video exchanging gunfire near a liquor store and pizza shop on Shawmut Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. on May 24.

One of two men who allegedly opened fire on each other on a busy Roxbury street last week, sending frightened residents running to safety, was arrested Tuesday on multiple firearms and property destruction charges, Boston police Commissioner Michael Cox said.

No one was injured in the shooting, and one shooter remains at large, police said.

The sound of gunfire on an otherwise peaceful evening alarmed residents, the commissioner said.

“It shook a lot of the neighbors and residents who live in that community,” Cox said during a press conference at Boston police headquarters announcing Battle’s arrest. “This activity has no place in our city.”

The shooting occurred one day before police and Mayor Michelle Wu announced a plan to keep residents safe during summer, a period when crime and violence often spikes.

Cox condemned the Roxbury shootings.

“It says that they have a disregard for human life. The volume of guns out there is just out of control,” he said.

Cox said investigators asked for cooperation from residents in the area, and they got it.

As of May 28, 54 people have been shot in the city this year, 14 of them fatal, according to recent data published on the department’s website. There were 57 people shot, 5 of them fatally, in the same period last year, data show.

Battle was arraigned Tuesday in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court on five counts of firearms charges, including second offense illegal possession of a gun, and three counts of property destruction, court records show.

A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf to all charges. He was ordered held without bail, pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for June 6, according to court records.

The surveillance video released by police last week captures fear and alarm that swept through the Shawmut Avenue neighborhood.

On the video, a person wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and pajama pants can be seen slowly making their way from the intersection at Lenox Street and Shawmut Avenue, sometimes ducking behind a parked vehicle or an edge of a building.

The person in the red sweatshirt walks past a child and a man wearing a backpack, stops in front of a liquor store and an adjacent pizza shop, pulls their right hand out of the sweatshirt, and opens fire in the direction of a group of people clustered on the sidewalk in front of Ramsay Park.

The assailant fires about five shots in close proximity to the head of a man who walked out of the pizza shop. The man grabs his head, in apparent pain from the discharge of the handgun so close to him. Another man presses his body as tightly as he can to the front of the building to avoid the gunfire.

Suddenly, a second person dressed in a brown hoodie, who police said is Battle, emerges onto Shawmut Avenue and begins firing at the man in the red sweatshirt — heedless of the girl and the adult, other pedestrians on Shawmut Avenue, and people sitting in their parked cars.

The person in the red sweatshirt can be seen running toward Lenox Street, and without looking where they were shooting, fires over his shoulder toward the person in the brown sweatshirt, who fires again. Battle runs toward Hammond Street.

