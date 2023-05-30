Cambridge man seriously injured in fall while rock climbing in N.H.

A Cambridge man fell about 20 feet and seriously injured his legs while rock climbing in Albany, N.H., on Sunday, according to New Hampshire officials.

Jiwon Han, 25, was climbing near Sundown Ledge with a group of friends around 7:30 p.m. when a “piece of bolted protection” gave way, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a statement.

Rescue teams responded to a call to aid an injured climber and headed to the area. They stabilized Han and carried him to the Boulder Loop trailhead parking area at around 8:15 p.m., the statement said.