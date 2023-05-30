Cambridge man seriously injured in fall while rock climbing in N.H.

A Cambridge man fell about 20 feet and seriously injured his legs while rock climbing in Albany, N.H., on Sunday, according to New Hampshire officials.
Jiwon Han, 25, was climbing near Sundown Ledge with a group of friends around 7:30 p.m. when a “piece of bolted protection” gave way, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a statement.
Rescue teams responded to a call to aid an injured climber and headed to the area. They stabilized Han and carried him to the Boulder Loop trailhead parking area at around 8:15 p.m., the statement said.
Han was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway. His condition was not known Tuesday night.
Fish and game officials and the Conway Fire Department, which assisted in the rescue, could not be reached for comment. The New Hampshire state police declined to share further information.
