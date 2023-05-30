Federal officials reject MBTA worker safety plan, calling it ‘insufficient’ in letter to Eng

The T’s work plan includes efforts to develop a long-term plan to improve safety for workers and contractors on the rail system, and it had completion dates set for late 2023 and 2024.

In a May 19 letter to MBTA general manager Phillip Eng, the Federal Transit Administration said the Right of Way Rules Compliance and Safety Work Plan submitted by the T on May 5 was deemed “insufficient and must be resubmitted.”

Federal officials have demanded that the MBTA revise its plans to improve worker safety on the track system and address those issues more quickly.

“Given the immediate risk to worker safety on the [right of way], FTA requires direct and focused actions,” the FTA’s May 19 email to Eng said.

FTA officials said the T must resubmit a revised work plan by June 5 that addresses right-of-way safety issues within the next 60 days.

Lisa Battiston, a spokeswoman for the MBTA, said the T has been working collaboratively with the FTA and “continues to welcome the FTA’s feedback on its efforts.”

“The MBTA identified a number of actions that will improve the protection and safety of workers accessing the MBTA tracks,” Battiston said in a statement. “The initial action plan submitted to the FTA included both immediate and longer term actions to complete. The FTA has directed the MBTA to focus the workplan on the immediate actions only.”

Battiston said the T is actively recruiting new hires to boost staffing levels where needed.

“The MBTA continues to also actively recruit for a number of positions in the Safety Department, and has briefed the FTA on a monthly basis on the status of department staffing,” Battiston said in the statement. “The Safety Department continues to work closely with the Human Resources Department and a number of local universities with Safety programs to recruit qualified and talented candidates, among other hiring initiatives.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.