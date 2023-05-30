Will we have a scorching summer in New England? Here’s what the forecasters are saying.

“The largest probabilities of above normal temperatures (60 to 70 percent) are forecast over the Southwest, and probabilities reach 50 to 60 percent along the coast from Texas to New England,” the forecasters said earlier this month.

The weather service’s Climate Prediction Center, in a forecast for June, July, and August , said people could experience above-normal temperatures over areas of the West, the Southwest, the Southeast, and along the Eastern Seaboard to New England.

Time to get out the tank tops. After a hot Sunday, Monday and Tuesday were cool and refreshing in New England. But don’t expect it to last. National Weather Service forecasters say a warmer-than-average summer could be ahead.

New England could see a warmer-than-normal summer Climate Prediction Center/National Weather Service

Will there be any rain to provide relief? The forecasters saw an equal chance of above-normal, below-normal, and normal precipitation in most of New England, except for a small slice of Western Massachusetts and Connecticut, which was favored to see above-normal rain.

Above-normal precipitation was also most likely in areas in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic, and lower and middle Mississippi Valley, while below-normal precipitation was favored over the Pacific Northwest and Southwest, in the same area that’s expected to see above-normal heat, the forecasters said.

Forecasters said chances were equal of above-normal, below-normal, and normal precipitation Climate Prediction Center/National Weather Service

Accuweather.com predicted earlier this month that Boston will see 14 to 18 90-degree days, near or above the average of 15, but fewer than last year’s sizzling summer when 21 were recorded.

Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Climate System Research Center have reported that last summer was the second-warmest in the state since recordkeeping began.

Accuweather.com also predicted the Northeast could see a wet and stormy start to the summer before drier weather in August that could lead to some pockets of drought.

Scientists say that burning fossil fuels is the leading cause of global warming.

The 10 warmest years ever recorded globally have all occurred since 2010. With the world already off to a hot start this year, the National Centers for Environmental Information say it’s virtually certain (greater than 99.5 percent probability) that 2023 will join the top 10, and a 92.9 percent chance it will rank among the top five.

One result of the warming is that summers in the Northern Hemisphere are getting longer and hotter, according to a 2021 study in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.









Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.