Man charged with killing woman in car wash had once slashed her with knife, court records show

Angelo O. Leo, drove away from the car wash but later surrendered to police in Tiverton, R.I., according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency responders found Jessenia Simmons suffering from gunshot wounds inside a wash bay at the Globe Car Wash on Broadway. Simmons, a New Bedford resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man charged with killing a 45-year-old woman in a Fall River car wash has a history of domestic violence, including a 2019 incident in which he slashed the victim’s hand as she tried to leave their apartment, court records show.

Leo, 33, is slated to appear as a fugitive from justice in Rhode Island Tuesday before he is arraigned in Fall River District Court on a charge of murder, possibly as early as Tuesday, according to prosecutors.

According to records in Fall River District Court, in December 2019 friends were helping Simmons move out of a Fall River apartment she shared with Leo when he became enraged, grabbed a kitchen knife, and slashed her hand.

Two friends tackled Leo, pinning him to the kitchen floor, while telling Simmons to run for her life, according to a police report.

Simmons told police she and Leo had been together for seven years and that since Leo was released from prison, he had been verbally and physically abusive and had slashed a leather couch she bought.

Simmons was arrested and ordered held without bail under the state’s dangerousness law and remained jailed until late 2020, when he pleaded guilty to assault and battery/domestic violence, a subsequent offense, according to court records. He later completed his sentence, records show.

It was not clear Tuesday if Simmons, who was the mother of two teenage children from another relationship, had maintained a relationship with Leo. Prosecutors said details of the circumstances of her murder will be made public when Leo is arraigned.

This is a developing story.





