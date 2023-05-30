Man dies after falling under Green Line trolley at North Station

A man was killed when he fell under the wheels of a Green Line trolley as the MBTA train was leaving North Station shortly after midnight Tuesday, a fatal incident that took place about an hour after the Boston Celtics lost Game 7 at TD Garden.

In a statement, MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said the man was attempting to board the trolley bound for Medford/Tufts around 12:18 a.m. Tuesday, but the doors closed before he was able to get onto the train.

“As the GL trolley was departing the station, outbound towards Medford/Tufts, the male proceeded in the direction of the moving trolley and kicked the side thereof,” Sullivan wrote. “At this point the male lost his balance and fell under the trolley as it was in motion departing the station.”