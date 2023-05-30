Special elections held to fill vacant Boston/Brookline state rep seats

Voters in parts of Boston and Brookline headed to the polls Tuesday for uncontested special elections to fill two vacant state representative seats.

With no Republicans on the ballot, Democrats John Moran and Bill MacGregor were the only candidates vying to represent the 9th and 10th Suffolk districts respectively.

Only 39 of Boston’s 275 precincts and one precinct in Brookline were eligible to vote in the elections.

As of 9:30 p.m.,Moran received 98 percent of the 410 ballots cast, according to results posted on the City of Boston’s website. There were no results available for the 10th Suffolk District.

Moran issued a statement thanking voters for his “resounding victory” on Tuesday.

“Thank you to the voters of the 9th Suffolk district for your support and belief in our vision to bring about better days for all residents in our community,” Moran said in the statement.

Moran and MacGregor prevailed in the May 2 special primary elections to fill the vacancies of former Representatives Jon Santiago and Edward F. Coppinger.

Moran will succeed Santiago in the 9th District, who stepped down in March after Governor Maura Healey named him the next secretary of Veteran’s Services.

The South End Democrat became the last remaining candidate after his primary opponent, Amparo “Chary” Ortiz, suspended her campaign “to attend to personal and family matters,” she wrote in a statement.

The 9th Suffolk District covers much of the South End and reaches out to Roxbury in the west.

Moran said in an interview that he will prioritize issues regarding housing affordability, the addiction crisis, education, and transportation.

“Besides these really important issues, there are some social issues that are becoming more prominent, such as protecting reproductive equity and freedom,” Moran said, pointing out recent state bans and restrictions on abortion across the country. “As a legislator, I want to make sure that everyone is aware of those things and those same things don’t occur in Massachusetts.”

He added that he also wants to focus on safeguarding LGBTQ rights.

MacGregor, who placed first in a three-way preliminary election will succeed Coppinger in the 10th District, who stepped down in February to pursue a career with the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council.

MacGregor said he hopes to focus on issues regarding mental health services, early childhood education, senior citizens services, and housing.

The 10th Suffolk District stretches from Jamaica Plain to West Roxbury, including parts of Brookline.

MacGregor said he’s looking forward to meeting with constituents to hear about what’s important to them, as well as meeting with state and city departments so that he can be “a resource for the people.”

Although both races were essentially decided in the special election primaries, MacGregor said it’s important for voters to still head out to the polls.

“This special election follows after Memorial Day, and it’s always important to be engaged civically,” MacGregor said. “We have a chance to use our voice and vote.”

Globe Correspondent Claire Law contributed to this report. Material from State House News was included in this report.













Ashley Soebroto can be reached at ashley.soebroto@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ashsoebroto.