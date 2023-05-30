Student with special needs allegedly assaulted on school van in Springfield; driver, 73, and monitor, 65, both charged

Officials said the investigation began May 25, when Kane and Cubin’s employer contacted the Springfield Police Department’s Special Victims Unit after reviewing footage from the van on May 23.

The driver, William P. Kane, 73, of East Longmeadow, and the monitor, Judy M. Cubin, 65, of Chicopee, were both arrested Friday, police said in a statement.

A school van driver and monitor are facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting a special needs student in their vehicle in Springfield, authorities said Tuesday.

After speaking with the student, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Kane and Cubin. Police didn’t indicate what the video footage showed. Police reports were impounded Tuesday, according to legal filings.

The van transported “students with different types of physical, behavioral and cognitive needs,” police said.

Kane and Cubin were arraigned Tuesday on charges of threatening to commit a crime, assault and battery on a disabled person with injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14, and reckless endangerment of a child, according to court documents. Kane is also charged with permitting injury to a child.

A not guilty plea was entered for Kane, who posted $50,000 bail. He was ordered to stay away from the student and not work with children while the case is pending, court papers show. Cubin also pleaded not guilty and was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing on Friday, according to legal filings.

In outlining the reasons he ordered bail for Kane, Judge Kevin Maltby wrote that video footage allegedly showed “assaultive behavior” and that Kane told the student ‘I’m going to punch your lights out.”

”Examination of child showed bruising,” he wrote.

Kane’s lawyer, Joseph M. Pacella, said via e-mail that his client denies the allegations.

“Please note that only count one for Threat has to do with an accusation over Mr. Kane’s physical behavior,” Pacella said. “The balance of the charges are an attempt by the State to try to tie him by joint venture to the actions of the bus monitor, who was the only person that is alleged to have physically assaulted any child.”

Pacella said the defense looks “forward to production of the video of the incident as well as records from the bus company of numerous complaints that Mr. Kane and other students’ parents made about this child’s assaultive behavior and need for individual transport that [went] unheeded.”

Had those concerns, which he said were raised for months, been adequately addressed, “then none of this would have happened,” Pacella added.

Cubin’s lawyer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Kane’s next hearing is scheduled for June 30, court papers show.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.