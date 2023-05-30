fb-pixel Skip to main content

‘System issue’ temporarily halts RMV permit and license transactions Tuesday

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated May 30, 2023, 1 hour ago
A man walks to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles office in Lawrence, Mass., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)Charles Krupa/AP/file

A statewide “system issue” temporarily put a crimp in RMV operations Tuesday, preventing permit and license transactions from being processed, officials said.

“Due to a statewide system issue, the RMV and AAA locations are unable to processes Permit/License/ID related transactions,” the RMV wrote on Twitter at 10:30 a.m. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the RMV said the problem had been fixed.

“The previously reported outage has now been resolved,” the agency wrote.

A spokesperson for MassDOT, which oversees the registry, said by e-mail that an RMV “vendor system issue impacted driving license and ID related transactions today for about 90 minutes, but this issue has been resolved.”

Advertisement

On Twitter, one commenter posted an angry response to news of the service outage.

“Not shocking!” the person wrote. “The RMV can’t do anything right. Fix this now!!!!!!”


Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.

Boston Globe Today