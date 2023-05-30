‘System issue’ temporarily halts RMV permit and license transactions Tuesday

“Due to a statewide system issue, the RMV and AAA locations are unable to processes Permit/License/ID related transactions,” the RMV wrote on Twitter at 10:30 a.m. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

A statewide “system issue” temporarily put a crimp in RMV operations Tuesday, preventing permit and license transactions from being processed, officials said.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the RMV said the problem had been fixed.

“The previously reported outage has now been resolved,” the agency wrote.

A spokesperson for MassDOT, which oversees the registry, said by e-mail that an RMV “vendor system issue impacted driving license and ID related transactions today for about 90 minutes, but this issue has been resolved.”

On Twitter, one commenter posted an angry response to news of the service outage.

“Not shocking!” the person wrote. “The RMV can’t do anything right. Fix this now!!!!!!”





