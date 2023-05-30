Two people killed, one critically injured in Memorial Day crash on I-295 in Maine

Two people were killed and another was critically injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 295 in Maine on Monday, authorities said.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. after a Toyota SUV traveling south in the northbound lane crashed head-on into a Honda SUV, Maine State Police said in a statement.
The driver of the Toyota, Nancy Ezhaya, 72, of Yarmouth, and the driver of the Honda, Allen Apblett, 61, of Oklahoma, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Apblett was traveling with his wife, who was critically injured.
The crash occurred in Falmouth, just south of Exit 11. The highway was closed for about three hours, police said.
“The crash is still under investigation, however, there are indications that Nancy Ezhaya was having a medical condition that caused her to be confused and improperly entered the highway in the wrong direction,” State Police said.
