Two people killed, one critically injured in Memorial Day crash on I-295 in Maine

Two people were killed and another was critically injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 295 in Maine on Monday, authorities said.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. after a Toyota SUV traveling south in the northbound lane crashed head-on into a Honda SUV, Maine State Police said in a statement.

The driver of the Toyota, Nancy Ezhaya, 72, of Yarmouth, and the driver of the Honda, Allen Apblett, 61, of Oklahoma, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.