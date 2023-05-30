Woman’s body recovered in lake at Breakheart Reservation, police say

The body of a 50-year-old woman was recovered from a lake at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus on Tuesday, officials said.
Around 11 a.m., a man who was fishing saw the body floating off Breakheart Beach and called 911, according to the State Police.
Police pulled the body to shore and the woman was pronounced dead. Her death does not appear suspicious, officials said.
“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the decedent and will conduct a post-mortem examination,” State Police said. “There is no evidence of foul play.”
