3 ways the debt ceiling deal could still go awry

Leaders are expressing confidence that the votes are there among a bipartisan coalition of leadership members and centrists who do not want to see the nation default on its debt for the first time. But there’s acrimony from hardcore conservatives and some progressives about the terms of the deal. Some conservatives are upset that federal spending will still increase in future years, while progressives are concerned about stricter work requirements for some benefit recipients.

Now comes an especially tricky part: passing the legislation under a tight timeline during which a lot could go awry.

The tentative deal between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced over the weekend to raise the nation’s debt ceiling was a relief to a lot of Americans and to Wall Street.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says to avoid default, both houses of Congress will have to approve a bill before June 5, when she estimates the nation will run out of money.

“There is no reason it shouldn’t get done by the fifth,” Biden said on Monday. “I’m confident that we’ll get a vote in both houses and we’ll see.”

But time is short, and if opponents can slow down the bill’s passage, the country could default. Here are three ways the debt ceiling deal could fail to pass in time.

1. House conservatives could sink the bill

House conservatives were upset about the deal as soon as it was announced. The conservative House Freedom Caucus, made up of 40 of the 222 Republicans, is expected to vote as a block against it. The Heritage Foundation, an influential conservative think tank, has come out in opposition, as has at least one state Republican Party — Colorado. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a leading Republican presidential candidate, has criticized the deal. Trump, while mum on the current deal, said during his CNN Town Hall that he wasn’t opposed to default.

If pressure grows on Republicans to reject it, the whole thing could sink as early as Tuesday afternoon. That’s when the House Rules Committee meets to figure out if the bill can even get to the floor. The committee is made up of 9 Republicans and 4 Democrats. The minority party almost always votes as a block against whatever bill the majority wants to put on the floor. Two Republicans on the committee, both staunch conservatives, have already come out against it. A third member, Tom Massie, a Kentucky Republican, hasn’t stated his position.

Add it up, and if Massie opposes the bill in committee, it will be stalled, with four Democrats and three Republicans making it a 7-7 tie in the committee.

Massie aligns with the conservatives who want to block the bill, but at the same time, he said he isn’t inclined to kill bills in the Rules Committee. Further, he got his own language about future spending enclosed in the compromise.

If the bill gets through committee, it comes to the full House. In securing the votes to become speaker, McCarthy agreed to keep the “Hastert rule” which states that no bill may come up for a vote until a majority of the majority party backs it. In this case, he needs 112 Republican votes. McCarthy said on Monday he has 140 Republican votes locked in, but that was before pressure to oppose the bill kicked in.

This matters because if suddenly there aren’t 112 Republican votes, and McCarthy puts the bill on the floor to pass it with the help of many Democrats, he could face an immediate vote to remove him as speaker before the bill is even voted on.

That would be a time consuming mess.

2. A senator could launch a filibuster

The House will need to move quickly because it’s very easy for any senator to slow down the process in the Senate.

Every hour matters. here could, by routine process, be at least 60 hours to debate whether to have debate. (Got that?) That’s before there are 60 hours of debate before a vote. And sandwiched in there is the possibility that one senator could launch a filibuster.

The last is a real possibility. Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is known for launching filibusters as is Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Both have said they have issues with this bill. There are also concerns from progressives about climate change given that a last minute addition approving an oil pipeline got added to the bill. It’s easy to see how a senator could launch a filibuster hoping to remove that provision, though it does seem less likely.

A filibuster cannot block the bill from passing. But it can slow the process enough to create a real frenzy about whether it gets passed by the deadline.

3. A single amendment could slow down the bill significantly

If the above scenarios seem laborious, consider what would happen if the House and the Senate basically had to vote on the bill twice.

In the Senate there are calls for specific amendments to the deal. If one of those amendments should pass, the bill would have to go back to the House.

For Republican senators like Lindsey Graham, there’s a concern that too much military spending is being cut. Other Republicans don’t like the level of future spending in general, even if it has decreased under this compromise bill.

Then there’s language that was slipped into the bill at the last minute from West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin that would approve a highly controversial energy pipeline in his state. Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia has vowed to push for an amendment to strip the pipeline out of the deal because he thinks it’s bad for the environment.

It’s unclear if Kaine would follow through if it takes the bill too close to the default deadline, but another senator might be willing.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.