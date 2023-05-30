DeSantis, wading into debt ceiling fight, puts pressure on Trump

Congress has just days to raise the borrowing limit before the government goes into default on its debt. That would most likely set off a global financial crisis, which would call into question the full faith and credit of what has been the world’s safest investment (US Treasury bonds) and potentially start a recession. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has predicted that the “extraordinary measures” she has used to pay the government’s obligations will be depleted by June 5.

“Our country was careening toward bankruptcy” before the deal was struck, DeSantis said on “Fox and Friends” Monday, “and after this deal, our country will still be careening toward bankruptcy.”

The decision by Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida to oppose the debt ceiling agreement struck by Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden injected presidential politics into the fraught effort to raise the government’s borrowing limit, further dividing the Republican Party and pressuring other White House hopefuls to join the fight.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

DeSantis’ broadside comes as McCarthy is trying to round up Republican votes to approve the deal this week. The deal sets aside the statutory borrowing limit for two years, ensuring the issue will not reemerge before the next presidential election, while imposing some caps on spending and some additional work requirements for food stamp recipients.

Advertisement

But those concessions to the GOP are minuscule compared with the wholesale rollbacks of Biden administration policy envisioned in a debt ceiling bill passed by the House.

A few hard-right conservatives have already come out against the deal, and on Tuesday, a more moderate Republican, Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina, announced that she, too, was a “no,” a bad sign for the deal. Democratic votes will be needed to pass it, but the work requirements and a green light in the deal for a West Virginia natural gas pipeline are likely to turn liberal Democrats against it.

Advertisement

That makes DeSantis’ opposition more significant. So far, former president Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, has stayed quiet. Trump has been kept abreast of the negotiations by McCarthy, whom the former president has called “my Kevin” and has kept as a close ally.

But as DeSantis, his closest competitor, tries to outflank him on the right, Trump will face pressure to follow the Florida governor’s lead, especially if far-right Republicans make good on threats to end McCarthy’s speakership over the deal. One of Trump’s loudest surrogates in the House, Representative Byron Donalds, a Florida Republican, has already come out against it.

Beyond DeSantis, only entrepreneur and writer Vivek Ramaswamy has come out against the deal. Other Republican presidential contenders have stayed quiet, holding their fire with the votes in Congress just days away. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, who entered the race last week, will have to vote on the deal if it clears the House, which could happen as soon as Wednesday, but he has not divulged his position.

NEW YORK TIMES

Rosalynn Carter has dementia, Carter Center says

Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former president Jimmy Carter and a longtime advocate for expanded access to mental health care, has dementia, the Carter Center said Tuesday.

The announcement came just over three months after the center said that Jimmy Carter, who at 98 is the longest-living president in American history, had decided to forgo further medical treatment and would enter hospice care at the couple’s home in Plains, Ga.

Advertisement

The center said Tuesday that Rosalynn Carter, 95, “continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones.”

“We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support,” the center said. “We hope sharing our family’s news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country.”

NEW YORK TIMES

Navarro will stand trial on contempt charges

WASHINGTON — Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro will stand trial in September on contempt of Congress charges filed after he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

US District Judge Amit Mehta set a Sept. 5 trial date during a court appearance on Tuesday in Washington.

Navarro was charged last year with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and a second charge for failing to produce documents the committee requested. He has pleaded not guilty.

His attorneys declined to comment after Tuesday’s hearing.

A former economics professor, Navarro served as a White House staffer under then-president Donald Trump and later promoted his baseless claims of mass voter fraud. Navarro has argued that Trump invoked executive privilege, barring him from cooperating with the committee.

Navarro was the second Trump aide to face criminal charges after former White House adviser Steve Bannon. He was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress and sentenced to four months behind bars, though Bannon has been free pending appeal.

Advertisement

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Christie gets super PAC ahead of likely ‘24 bid

Longtime advisers to Chris Christie have formed a super PAC to support his expected presidential bid as the former New Jersey governor prepares to directly take on Donald Trump in the race for the GOP nomination.

Christie, a former US attorney who is one of the GOP’s most vociferous critics of the former president, has been exploring a presidential bid for months, expressing his frustration that Trump’s current and potential Republican rivals — including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, and former vice president Mike Pence — have largely avoided confronting Trump directly.

The formation of the outside group, Tell It Like It Is, is being led by Brian Jones, who was an adviser to the presidential bids of John McCain and Mitt Romney, and is being chaired by Bill Palatucci, a Republican national committeeman from New Jersey and Christie confidant. Super PACs, which can raise and spend unlimited funds but can’t directly coordinate expenditures with candidates, have become commonplace in GOP presidential primaries as operatives look for ways to marshal support from donors.

Christie and his allies have concluded that the only way to win the nomination is to go directly ‘’through Trump,’’ according to people familiar with his thinking, and he is eager to get on the debate stage to prosecute the case against Trump’s unfulfilled promises — including his pledge to repeal Obamacare and his vow to build a wall along 2,000 miles of the southern border and make Mexico pay for it. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe strategy.

Advertisement

During a recent town hall in New Hampshire, Christie called Trump ‘’a failure on policy and a failure on character,’’ asserting that he is nothing more than a TV star.

‘’Everybody can be fooled once by a shuckster, by a TV star,’’ Christie said. ‘’But if we allow ourselves to be fooled twice, we have no one to blame but ourselves. And let me promise you, if he is the nominee in 2024, Joe Biden will be the president in 2025.’’

WASHINGTON POST