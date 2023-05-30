Teens hospitalized after accident in abandoned building at Rhode Island state park

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Four boys were injured when one climbed onto the roof of an abandoned building that collapsed at a Rhode Island state park, officials said.

A section of the roof of a former stable collapsed under the boy's weight Monday at Brenton Point State Park in Newport, the state Department of Environmental Management said in a statement. The boy and a 2-by-4-foot (0.5-by-1-meter) slab of concrete fell about 25 feet (8 meters) onto others who were inside the building.

Two of the victims, ages 15 and 16, were taken to a local hospital. Another, age 15, was brought to another hospital by helicopter. A fourth boy, 12, was treated at the scene and released.