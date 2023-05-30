To make green transition, we have to invest in electric grid

A recent article by Sabrina Shankman in the Globe’s Into the Red series on climate (“As the electric grid goes green, big gaps emerge,” Page A1, May 14) acknowledged that the Northeast must change course on energy policy immediately to avoid a crippling reliability crisis. The article suggested that a “dramatic” transformation is necessary over the next decade to accommodate both higher demand and an influx of renewable-generated electricity. But the story focused mainly on siting new clean power generation projects.

I agree wholeheartedly that transitioning away from fossil fuels is critical to reaching our clean energy goals, but an equal, if not more important, focus should be on investment in the electric grid — both transmission and distribution.