To make green transition, we have to invest in electric grid

A recent article by Sabrina Shankman in the Globe’s Into the Red series on climate (“As the electric grid goes green, big gaps emerge,” Page A1, May 14) acknowledged that the Northeast must change course on energy policy immediately to avoid a crippling reliability crisis. The article suggested that a “dramatic” transformation is necessary over the next decade to accommodate both higher demand and an influx of renewable-generated electricity. But the story focused mainly on siting new clean power generation projects.
I agree wholeheartedly that transitioning away from fossil fuels is critical to reaching our clean energy goals, but an equal, if not more important, focus should be on investment in the electric grid — both transmission and distribution.
This is critical if we want an equitable and organized energy transition, one that benefits the entire Commonwealth, builds resilience in communities, and keeps the lights on and systems running.
Without a radical transmission and distribution transformation, we will miss our climate and clean energy goals and put the growing electric needs of all our residents and businesses at risk. As the article illustrates, it won’t be easy.
Paul G. Afonso
West Roxbury
The writer is former chairman of the Massachusetts Department of Telecommunications and Energy (2003-2006) and is now a partner of the law firm of Womble Bond Dickinson and chairman of its lobbying subsidiary WBD Strategies (Energy Transformation and Business Models).