Blue Jays’ Bass apologizes for sharing anti-LGBTQ social media post

The righthanded reliever made a brief statement on the field but did not take questions before the Blue Jays hosted Milwaukee.

Bass shared a post on his Instagram stories Monday urging others to spurn the American companies over support they showed for the LGBTQ+ community. Both companies are dealing with fallout from those campaigns, which have included hostile and homophobic criticisms and calls from LGBTQ+ activists not to cave to anti-LGBTQ+ groups.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass apologized Tuesday for expressing support on social media for anti-LGBTQ+ boycotts of Target and Bud Light.

“I recognize yesterday I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine,” Bass said. “I am truly sorry for that.”

Bass said he had addressed teammates about the controversial post and apologized to them for sharing it.

“As of right now, I am using the Blue Jays’ resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward,” Bass said. “The ballpark is for everybody. We include all fans at the ballpark. We want to welcome everybody. That’s all I have to say.”

Manager John Schneider said Bass apologized to him and general manager Ross Atkins when he arrived at the ballpark Tuesday. Schneider suggested Bass speak to the team.

June is Pride Month in Toronto, with an accompanying festival that is one of the largest of any kind in Ontario. More than 200,000 marchers and over two million spectators are expected at Toronto’s annual Pride Parade on June 25.

Schneider said Bass’s post “doesn’t represent our overall feelings as an organization.”

Orioles sign Aaron Hicks, put Cedric Mullins on 10-day IL

The Baltimore Orioles signed outfielder Aaron Hicks, less than 24 hours after Cedric Mullins went down with a strained right groin.

Mullins went on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, but the Orioles are hoping Hicks can help defensively in the spacious outfield at Camden Yards. Hicks was released last week by the New York Yankees with more than 2 ½ seasons left on his contract.

The Orioles are responsible for paying Hicks just $483,871, a prorated share of the $720,000 minimum salary. The Yankees owe him the rest of his $10.5 million salary this year, plus $9.5 million in each of the next two seasons and a $1 million buyout of a 2026 team option.

The 33-year-old Hicks hit just .188 in 28 games for the Yankees this year. He batted .216 last season.

Mullins left Monday’s loss to Cleveland after he pulled up while running out an infield grounder.

Brewers place OF/DH Jesse Winker on injured list, recall IF Abraham Toro

Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter/outfielder Jesse Winker was put on the 10-day injured list with a cervical strain.

The move was made retroactive to Sunday.

Winker, 29, is batting .204 with a .315 on-base percentage and .231 slugging percentage in 39 games this season.

Although Winker hit 24 home runs with Cincinnati as recently as 2021, when he made an All-Star Game appearance, he hasn’t homered at all this season. He has only three extra-base hits — all doubles — in 127 plate appearances.

Milwaukee acquired Winker and infielder Abraham Toro from the Seattle Mariners last December for second baseman Kolten Wong and $1.75 million. Winker underwent disk replacement surgery on his neck and meniscus repair in his left knee during the offseason.

The Brewers filled Winker’s spot on the roster by recalling Toro from Triple-A Nashville.