Caitlin Mangan, Avery Michaud lead No. 19 Hopkinton girls’ tennis to road win over No. 14 Ludlow in first round of Division 2 tournament

With the match tied at 2, sophomores Caitlin Mangan and Avery Michaud delivered a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory in a decisive second doubles triumph to deliver the No. 19 Hillers a Division 2 first-round road win, 3-2, over No. 14 Ludlow.
“Caitlin and Avery were both very aggressive up at net, they lobbed really well, they were hitting overheads really well in the sun, and they just have excellent team chemistry,” said Hopkinton coach Lyn Calkins, whose team improved to 13-5. Ludlow fell to 12-5.
May Chen swept first singles (6-3, 6-4), and Evanya Mathur and Aarushi Kamra swept first doubles (6-3, 6-1).
“The girls are really excited to get back on the court to prepare for the Round of 16 match,” Calkins said. “They are not usually satisfied with what just happened. They’re always looking to improve.”
Division 3 State
Norwell 5, Notre Dame (Tyngsborough) 0 — Dominant wins by Vialetta Babichev (6-0,6-3) at first singles and Joy D’Souza (6-1, 6-0) at second singles helped the eighth-seeded Clippers (15-1) cruise to a first-round win.
Boys’ tennis
Division 1 State
Westford 4, Newton South 1 — Connor Liona (6-1, 6-2), Saunak Manna (6-2, 6-2), and Will Owen (6-4, 6-1) prevailed in their respective singles matches to lead the ninth-seeded Ghosts (9-6) to a first-round win.