Caitlin Mangan, Avery Michaud lead No. 19 Hopkinton girls’ tennis to road win over No. 14 Ludlow in first round of Division 2 tournament

With the match tied at 2, sophomores Caitlin Mangan and Avery Michaud delivered a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory in a decisive second doubles triumph to deliver the No. 19 Hillers a Division 2 first-round road win, 3-2, over No. 14 Ludlow.

“Caitlin and Avery were both very aggressive up at net, they lobbed really well, they were hitting overheads really well in the sun, and they just have excellent team chemistry,” said Hopkinton coach Lyn Calkins, whose team improved to 13-5. Ludlow fell to 12-5.

May Chen swept first singles (6-3, 6-4), and Evanya Mathur and Aarushi Kamra swept first doubles (6-3, 6-1).