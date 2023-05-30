It took 15 seasons in the majors, but Red Sox veteran Justin Turner’s value is finally being recognized

The individual pointed at Justin Turner, who was taking grounders at third base. Arizona’s favorable impression of Turner had been forged through many first-hand encounters while the veteran was a Dodgers anchor from 2014-22.

“That team is really good,” he said of the Sox. “And it’s because of that guy.”

As the Red Sox took batting practice over the weekend, a member of the Diamondbacks took stock of the team.

Indeed, Arizona was one of a half-dozen clubs that pursued Turner this offseason before he signed his one-year, $8.3 million contract that includes a $13.4 million player option with a $6.7 million buyout with the Sox. Turner identified the Sox, Diamondbacks, Marlins, Dodgers, and Angels as teams that had made offers. Turner also got a surprise text from fellow Cal State Fullerton alum Mark Kotsay, the A’s manager.

Advertisement

“He said, ‘Well, if the Marlins are involved, come play for me,’” said Turner.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

For Turner, the level of interest in his services proved eye-opening – particularly given that it vastly exceeded anything he’d encountered in three prior forays into free agency.

“Going into my 38-year-old season, I had six teams calling,” said Turner. “That was surprising, honestly.”

Such an outcome was almost unfathomable nine years earlier, when Turner first reached free agency after the Mets declined to tender him a contract, making him a free agent rather than offering him salary arbitration after three solid years as a role player who moved all over the field while posting good averages and OBPs but almost no power.

Then, interest in Turner was scant. That offseason — a pivotal one in his career, as the 29-year-old overhauled his swing and approach to be able to more consistently drive the ball in the air — Turner received only minor league offers. His decision in January had come down to the Red Sox and Twins, and he was nearing a final call when the Dodgers swooped in with a minor league offer of their own.

Advertisement

“I was probably less than 24 hours from signing with the Red Sox,” Turner remembered. “Then the Dodgers came in. That changed everything. It wasn’t that I wanted to be on the West Coast or liked the Dodgers more than the Red Sox. It was strictly that the National League had more opportunities to get at-bats. I was like, ‘I don’t want to go [to the AL] and kill my career. If I can get 250 at-bats, that’d be much better for me.’”

A part-time role became a more regular one when third baseman Juan Uribe suffered an injury, and Turner reshaped his career in 322 plate appearances in 2014, hitting .340/.404/.493. That was the start of an incredible nine-year run in Los Angeles — albeit one that included two additional trips to free agency.

After the 2016 season, Turner hit the market as he approached his age-32 campaign, anticipating a number of suitors after a three-year run of hitting .296/.364/.492. Instead, the market was dry, and Turner returned to Los Angeles on a four-year, $64 million deal.

“I wasn’t as sought-after as I’d anticipated after having some pretty good years,” recalled Turner.

Turner was a star over those four seasons, hitting .307/.397/.513. Yet when he returned once again to free agency after helping to lead the Dodgers to the World Series in 2020, he again encountered a shallow pool of interested clubs, with only the Dodgers and Brewers in the bidding before Turner re-upped again in LA for two years and $34 million.

Advertisement

Given the limited number of teams that pursued him in his early- and mid-30s, the courtship that awaited him this offseason proved eye-opening, and spoke to Turner’s evolving reputation in the game. At this stage of his career, he’s valued not just as a righthanded bat capable of playing both corners but also for the leadership he can impart to teams, a message that came through repeatedly this winter.

“Obviously, every team that I talked to called me wanting to come in and play and do what I do on the field, but the big message was come in and help create a culture in the clubhouse. I kind of heard that from everyone, so a lot of teams that were in were teams that were trying to take the next step. I heard a lot of the same things,” said Turner. “Everyone made clear as well, like, ‘We don’t want you to come in and be a cheerleader by any means. We want you to go out there and do your thing.’ But the message was also, ‘What you can do in our clubhouse and do for our young players is very attractive.’”

The Sox believed that would be the case and feel that Turner, who entered Tuesday’s game against the Reds hitting .265 with a .356 OBP and .413 slugging percentage, while playing all but two of the team’s games, has been everything they’d hoped.

Advertisement

“He’s always available. He’s always ready. It’s been a pleasure to manage him,” manager Alex Cora said over the weekend. “We were hanging out [Saturday], talking about Boston and all that and it seems like it’s a perfect fit. He’s enjoying the hell out of it. He loves Fenway, he loves his teammates, and he’s been great for our organization.”

For Turner, the enjoyment of his time with the Sox has allowed him to reflect on how different his baseball career is now from early 2014, when he almost joined the team as a minor league free agent. A player who was discarded after his age-28 season is now widely valued as a 38-year-old, a marker of how Turner has defied the typical career trajectory.

“It’s kind of come full circle,” he said.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.