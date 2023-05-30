In its inaugural season Bishop Feehan girls’ golf claims South sectional; Wellesley claims North/Central/West title

“I was like, ‘We could start a girls’ team. You guys don’t realize how good of a girls’ team you would be,’” reflected MacLeod.

While coaching a handful of girls on the Bishop Feehan boys’ golf team in the fall, MacLeod mentioned to some of them that they could experience success if Feehan formed a girls’ team for the spring.

Angel MacLeod envisioned the success before the team even existed.

Around January, the coach and the school began the process to make MacLeod’s vision a reality.

After posting a 14-1 record during the program’s inaugural regular season, the Shamrocks made a little more history Tuesday afternoon at Marshfield Country Club when they cruised to the South sectional championship with 350 points.

Advertisement

“It’s a great feeling,” MacLeod said. “This is the experience of the lifetime that they’ll never forget.”

Led by freshman Hanley Correia (second from left), who shot an even-par 73 to capture medalist honors, the Bishop Feehan girls' golf team captured its first ever MIAA South Sectional title Tuesday at Marshfield Country Club. Brad Joyal

The sectional title earns Feehan a spot in the state championship June 5 at The Longmeadow Country Club. The Shamrocks will be joined by runner-up Notre Dame Academy (395) and third-place Hingham (405), who both qualified after finishing in the top three among teams.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Feehan was led by freshman Hanley Correia, who earned match medalist honors after carding a par 73. The Shamrocks’ team total also included seniors Carol Pignato (82) and Nora Charnley (84), as well as a 111 tallied by senior Grace Gustafson, who matched teammate Molly Braga, a junior, with identical scores.

After recording bogies on Nos. 6 and 7, Correia answered with an eagle on the par-5 No. 8 before making birdie on No. 9 to close out her front nine strong.

“I needed it,” Correia said of the eagle, which came on a 10-foot putt after she advanced to the green with an approach shot from the rough approximately 150 yards out. “I was starting to get low in my head after a couple tough holes and bogies, so I was glad I got the eagle to help me get through.”

Advertisement

Hingham senior Piper Jordan (above) shot a 3-over 76 to finish runner-up in the individual girls' golf competition at the MIAA South Sectional at Marshfield Country Club. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Hingham senior Piper Jordan claimed runner-up honors after shooting a 3-over 76, followed by Sandwich senior Emma Abramson (79). Notre Dame Academy No. 1 Jillian Johnson, a junior, finished fourth with an 80, while Pignato rounded out the top 5.

The top 14 girls qualified for the state championship as an individual regardless of their team’s total.

In addition to Johnson’s score, runner-up NDA’s team total included scores from Anna Schauber (102), Emily Lembo (110) and Hannah Glynn (114).

“They all came together,” said NDA coach Pam Johnson, Jillian’s mother. “I’m actually a little surprised, to be honest. For them to do it was really exciting.

North / Central / West

For the second straight year, the North/Central/West girls’ sectional was championed by a Smith from Westford Academy, but it was senior Molly Smith who took home the title this spring after her sister Morgan won the event last June.

Smith shot an even-par 71 on her first round at Cold Springs Country Club in Belchertown. Smith, who won the New England Interscholastic Golf title last fall, kept her mind focused on a short, difficult course to come out with medalist honors.

“There was some big stumbling for me in the middle part of my round,” Smith said. “But I tried to play smart and I tried to be patient.”

Smith was being chased by her younger sister, Maddie, who finished tied for third with a 3-over-par 74. A freshman at Westford, Maddie got to compete with Molly last fall on the Ghosts’ co-ed team for the first time and that has carried over into the spring season.

Advertisement

“I had been teammates with Morgan for three years, and we had been in direct competition,” Smith said. “It was nice to have the same experience with Maddie.”

North Reading’s Isabella Brozena, Westfield’s Lauren Connor, and Wellesley’s Alika Lavu tied for second at 1-over 72, and Maddie Smith tied with Ashland’s Keira Joshi and Victoria Veator for third at 3-over 74. All qualified for the state individual tournament next Monday at Longmeadow Country Club.

Westford Academy's Molly Smith shot an even-par 71 to capture medalist honors at the North/Central/West sectional title at Cold Springs Country Club in Belchertown, Mass. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

On the team side, iWellesley captured the sectional title, shooting 333 as a team and edging out runner-up Notre Dame-Worcester (350) and third-place Ursuline Academy (362). All three teams qualified for the state tournament.

Lavu, a sophomore, had the best day for the Raiders and was followed by junior Katie Ng’s 6-over 77, senior Julia Colone (88), and sophomore Denise Pan (96). Lavu and Ng qualified for the state individual tournament.

“I was very, very excited for both [Ng] and [Lavu] and I was extremely excited to see [Lavu] post a score that put her in second place,” said Raiders coach Ken Bateman.

The Raiders repeated as sectional champions after winning the tournament last spring with a score of 381, improving by almost 50 points this time around, navigating a challenging course where the greens were “very firm,” Bateman said.

Advertisement

Next up is the MIAA state tournament, which will present a tough challenge with South sectional champion Bishop Feehan looming as a team to beat.

“It’s a great feeling, but it’s just a step toward another tournament that I hope the girls play well in,” Bateman said. “I think they want to play as well as they did today in the state tournament.”

MIAA North/Central/West Sectional

at Cold Spring Country Club

Team

1. Wellesley, 333; 2. Notre Dame (Worcester), 350; 3. Ursuline, 362; 4. Westborough, 366; 5. Hopkinton, 380; 6. Wachusett, 389; 7. Brookline, 418; 8. Needham, 427; 9. Fontbonne, 537.

Individual

71 — Molly Smith, Westford (Par 71).

72 — Isabel Brozena, North Reading; Alika Lavu, Wellesley; Lauren Connor, Westfield.

74 — Victoria Veator, Ursuline; Keira Joshi, Ashland; Maddie Smith, Westford.

75 — Julia Imai, Brookline; Lillian Guleserian, Westwood.

76 — Erika Redmond, Concord-Carlisle.

77 — Katie Ng, Wellesley; Isabella Fleury, Agawam; Lily Frost, Pope Francis.

78 — Champa Visetsin, Lincoln-Sudbury; Olivia Foard, Longmeadow.

80 — Mia Lombardi, Concord-Carlisle; Kathryn Ventura, Andover.

81 — Sarah Cumming, Medfield; Sophie Kamil, Westborough.

82 — Katie Cullen, Uxbridge.

83 — Cecily Henshon, Longmeadow; Kylie Heffeman, Nashoba; Olivia Cutting, Notre Dame (Worcester).

MIAA South Sectional

at Marshfield Country Club

Team

1. Bishop Feehan, 350; 2. Notre Dame (Hingham), 395; 3. Hingham, 405; 4. Duxbury, 410; 4. Walpole, 410; 6. Nauset, 424; 7. Monomoy, 474.

Individual

73 — Hanley Correia, Bishop Feehan (Par 73).

76 — Piper Jordan, Hingham.

79 — Emma Abramson, Sandwich.

80 — Jillian Johnson, Notre Dame (Hingham).

82 — Carol Pignato, Bishop Feehan.

Advertisement

84 — Mya Murphy, Sturgis West; Nora Charnley, Bishop Feehan.

85 — Bianca Ligotti, Bishop Stang.

86 — Harper Capilli, Duxbury.

90 — Bella Scioletti, Cape Cod Academy.

91 — Victoria Adams, Walpole.

93 — Anika Swanson, Dennis-Yarmouth.

95 — Sophie Sullivan, Nauset.

98 — Kendra Hayes, Dennis-Yarmouth.

Brad Joyal reported from Marshfield.

Eamonn Ryan can be reached at eamonn.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @eamonn_ryan41.