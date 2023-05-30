Late flurry by Red Sox not enough to erase earlier misdeeds in 9-8 loss to the Reds

Yet with the tying run on third and two outs, Triston Casas struck out against Alexis Diaz to end the threat as the Red Sox lost, 9-8, in the first game of a three-game set at Fenway Park. It was the Sox’ sixth loss in eight games.

Down to their last two outs in the ninth, trailing, 9-3, their bats came alive, scoring five runs in five consecutive at-bats.

The loss, though, shouldn’t come as a surprise. The team’s mishaps and flat play throughout the contest were too much to overcome.

Raimel Tapia scalded a two-out wall-ball double off the Green Monster in the bottom of the fifth inning. It was just the Sox’ third hit of the game against a Reds club that is headed for its 10th consecutive sub.-500 season. Kiké Hernández, the runner on second, was waved home by third base coach Carlos Febles, hoping to shrink Cincinnati’s lead to one run.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

But Hernández was thrown out at home.

Advertisement

Then in the top of the sixth, with Reds runners on first and second and one out, Hernández had a chance at a double-play ball but yanked the throw beyond the reach of second baseman Enmanuel Valdez. The ball trickled into the outfield for Hernández’s second error of the inning, allowing another runner to score while the Fenway crowd groaned in simultaneous fashion.

The Red Sox were flat — very flat — in this contest. Much of the Sox crowd hit the exits in the seventh when José Barrero pounded a no-doubt grand slam off the light pole in left.

The Sox scored their first two runs in the bottom half of the seventh. Valdez singled, Reese McGuire doubled him home, and Tapia brought him in with a triple to right. The fourth straight hit, a single by Rafael Devers, made it 8-3.

Advertisement

Sox rIghthander Brayan Bello (3-3) yielded just one run, but tossed a hefty 97 pitches in four innings, making manager Alex Cora go to his bullpen in the fifth. From the start, Bello’s command was off, resulting in a 33-pitch first.

The Red Sox didn’t have an answer for Ben Lively (3-2), who went 5⅔ scoreless innings and struck out six, dropping his ERA to 1.99.

The Sox have a 9-12 record against National League opponents this year.









Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.