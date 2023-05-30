Miami’s role players — particularly Caleb Martin — were difference-makers in this series

On Monday night, in Game 7 of the conference finals between the same two teams, Martin proved to be the X-factor in helping the eighth-seeded Heat punch their ticket to the NBA Finals.

A year ago, in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Celtics and the Heat, Caleb Martin did not see the floor.

The 27-year-old Martin scored a playoff career-high 26 points Monday night, connecting on 11 of his 16 shot attempts. The showing extended a hot streak for the undrafted forward, now in his fourth NBA season and playing the best basketball of his career.

“It shows you what I’m capable of,” Martin said after Miami’s 103-84 blowout win. “I knew how they were going to guard me throughout the series, and I just wanted to take advantage of that.”

The Celtics never found an answer for Martin. Even though he drilled key shot after key shot, the Celtics never adjusted and failed to close out on multiple occasions. According to the NBA’s tracking data, Martin had at least 4 feet of space (the league’s threshold for being “open”) on all but one of his 45 3-point attempts in this series. He had at least 6 feet (the threshold for being “very open”) on 51.1 percent.

With Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo struggling to establish an offensive rhythm in Games 4-7, Martin stayed steady. He finished the series shooting 60.2 percent from the field and 48.8 percent from behind the arc — ridiculously impressive numbers that the Celtics probably considered unsustainable.

Martin, who moved into the starting lineup for Games 6 and 7, also proved to be a viable defender on Boston’s wings. His two-way performance throughout the series earned him four votes for the Eastern Conference finals MVP award, falling just one shy of the winner, Butler.

“The higher stakes, the further you get along, the more competitors are going to reveal themselves,” Spoelstra said. “It’s not for everybody in this association. Otherwise more players, more teams would do it.

“You have to be wired a little bit differently, and Caleb is. He’s pure. He competes on both ends. Lays it all out there for everybody to see.”

Depth was supposed to be the Celtics’ strength this postseason. They had Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams, and Grant Williams available off the bench. On paper, their roster — with two All-NBA players, the Sixth Man of the Year, an All-Defense player, and the former Defensive Player of the Year — looked far superior to Miami’s.

But Derrick White was the only Celtics role player to show up. He saved the season with a buzzer-beating putback in Game 6 and singlehandedly cut Miami’s lead to single digits in the third quarter of Game 7. White, known for doing the little things on both ends, stepped up.

The rest of the Celtics, however, did not. Brogdon, dealing with a partial tendon tear in his right forearm, lost his shot completely as a result of the pain. Robert Williams, also managing an undisclosed health issue, needed to visit the locker room during multiple games. Grant Williams had his moments but proved to be too inconsistent.

For one reason or another, the Celtics did not get enough production across the board, stars included. The Heat, however, won this series because their role players came to play, even when Butler and Adebayo struggled offensively.

Miami had five undrafted players in its eight-man rotation Monday. Martin will steal most of the headlines — and rightfully so. But Duncan Robinson, who also did not play in Game 7 last year, once again beat the Celtics on backdoor cuts to the basket, in addition to making threes. Max Strus knocked down two big threes. Gabe Vincent powered through an ankle injury. Even Haywood Highsmith held his ground in nine minutes off the bench, after barely playing for the majority of the series.

The Celtics have no shortage of talent. Yet they looked overmatched by the Heat.

Jaylen Brown said it himself after Game 3: “Guys that we should be able to keep under control are playing their ass off.”

Even as the Celtics fought their way back into the series, the Heat continued to trust one another. And the confidence in their role players paid off in a big way.

“We have some incredible competitors in that locker room,” Spoelstra said. “They love the challenge. They love putting themselves out there in front of everybody. Open to criticism. Open to everything. But to compete for it, and that’s a beautiful thing.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.