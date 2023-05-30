Needham, Westfield look to be strong contenders to repeat as Division 1 and 2 champions in the boys’ volleyball state tournament

Westfield hopes to maintain its own dynastic run of four state titles in five seasons, including the first-ever Division 2 crown in 2022. The Bombers (19-2) face heavy competition from No. 2 Agawam, No. 3 North Quincy, and No. 4 Milford, among others.

Needham continues to be the class of the state and has not lost since before the pandemic. The Rockets hunt their third consecutive state championship, but face a swarm of contenders in a deep Division 1.

The MIAA boys’ volleyball state tournament is here, and as the regular season showed, the two reigning champions are holding on tight to their titles.

Here’s a look at how each divisional bracket stacks up:

Division 1

Favorite: No. 1 Needham.

Sleeper: No. 7 Newton North.

Players to watch: Branch Barnes (Natick), Matt Deeley (St. John’s (Shrewsbury)), Tyrell Lout (Lowell), Matteo Luciani (Lexington), Simon Vardeh (Newton North), Raymond Weng (Needham).

Longest road trip: No. 25 Springfield Central at No. 8 Cambridge — 84 miles.

The Rockets, though tested this year more than last, storm into the tournament 22-0 and undefeated in their last 68 matches. They are deep and coach Dave Powell keeps them well-prepared. Just three of their seven set losses this season have come against Division 1 programs.

Bay State challengers No. 3 Natick (14-3) and No. 7 Newton North (14-6) show a lot of promise, and have experience facing Needham. The Merrimack Valley Conference placed six teams in the top 20, led by a balanced and determined No. 2 Lowell (19-1) squad. No. 4 St. John’s (Shrewsbury) (15-4) and No. 6 Acton-Boxborough (16-1) have greatly improved on last year’s seedings (20 and 18, respectively) and have a prime opportunity to improve on their previous finishes (both lost in the first round).

Division 2

Favorite: No. 1 Westfield.

Sleeper: No. 13 Wayland.

Players to Watch: Alex Guerra (Milford), Cameron Johnston (North Quincy), Nick Maslar (Westfield), Jonathan Narsjo (O’Bryant), Dan Yovenko (Agawam)

Longest road trip: No. 19 Latin Academy at No. 14 Longmeadow — 94 miles.

Analysis: Westfield (19-2) lost once to Needham and split two five-set battles with second-seeded Agawam (17-2). A rubber match in the state championship would be electric. Third-seeded North Quincy (17-3) fell in last year’s final and is out for revenge, while fourth-seeded Milford (13-6) hopes its tough schedule as an independent team has prepared it for tournament time.

O’Bryant (16-4) is worth monitoring as a No. 6 seed with 12 experienced seniors. The ultimate wildcard is Wayland, who played the hardest schedule in the state according to the power ratings. The Warriors (8-12) took their lumps but picked up some impressive wins, hinting at upside for this young squad.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.