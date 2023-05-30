Game 54: Reds at Red Sox lineups and notes

After going 4-5 on their West Coast trip, the Red Sox return home to friendly Fenway for a six-game homestand, beginning with a three-game series against the Reds.
Cincinnati is five games below .500, but after winning three in a row and four of five, is just four games out of first place in a National League Central division that has just one team above .500 (Milwaukee, at 28-25).
The Red Sox are three games above .500, but 9½ behind the division-leading Rays, who will be at Fenway for a three-game series starting on Friday.
Lineups
REDS (24-29): TBA
Pitching: RHP Ben Lively (2-2, 2.65 ERA)
RED SOX (28-25): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (3-2, 4.08 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Reds vs. Bello: Jose Barrero 0-2, Stuart Fairchild 1-1, Jake Fraley 3-3, TJ Friedl 1-3, Jonathan India 0-2, Nick Senzel 0-1
Red Sox vs. Lively: Has not faced any Boston batters
Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 8-0-0 in series when they win the first game.
Notes: Rookie shortstop Matt McLain, a first-round pick in 2021, is batting .380 with two home runs and eight RBIs since making his major league debut on May 15. McLain, 23, was taken by the Reds with the 17th selection, 13 picks after the Red Sox landed Marcelo Mayer, who was recently promoted to Double A Portland. … Bello has not given up more than two runs in any of his last five starts, including his most recent outing when he tossed a career-high seven innings against the Angels, striking out six and allowing two runs on six hits. In his only start against the Reds last season, he struck out five and walked two, allowing one run on eight hits in five innings to get the win. … Lively has only faced the Red Sox once, back in 2017 when he was with the Phillies. He went seven innings, allowing three runs on eight hits.
