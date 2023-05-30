Game 54: Reds at Red Sox lineups and notes

After going 4-5 on their West Coast trip, the Red Sox return home to friendly Fenway for a six-game homestand, beginning with a three-game series against the Reds.

Cincinnati is five games below .500, but after winning three in a row and four of five, is just four games out of first place in a National League Central division that has just one team above .500 (Milwaukee, at 28-25).

The Red Sox are three games above .500, but 9½ behind the division-leading Rays, who will be at Fenway for a three-game series starting on Friday.