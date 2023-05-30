Tiffany Hayes pours in 22 to help the Sun hold off Aliyah Boston and the Fever

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Tiffany Hayes scored 22 points, Brionna Jones had 19 points and 11 rebounds and the Connecticut Sun held off the Indiana Fever 81-78 on Tuesday night.

Rookie Aliyah Boston, a Worcester Academy grad and later South Carolina star, made her first career 3-pointer to pull Indiana within 79-76 with 48.1 seconds left. After a timeout, DeWanna Bonner missed a contested layup and Indiana raced the other way, but Jones blocked a shot at the rim. Indiana retained possession and Boston made a putback to make it 79-78.

Hayes was fouled with 9.4 seconds left and made two free throws for a three-point lead. Indiana found Lexie Hull open in the corner for a potential tying shot but her 3-pointer came up short.