Sun 81, Fever 78

Tiffany Hayes pours in 22 to help the Sun hold off Aliyah Boston and the Fever

By The Associated Press The Associated Press,Updated May 30, 2023, 33 minutes ago
Tiffany Hayes, pictured here on May 27, propelled the Sun to a win on Tuesday.Elsa/Getty

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Tiffany Hayes scored 22 points, Brionna Jones had 19 points and 11 rebounds and the Connecticut Sun held off the Indiana Fever 81-78 on Tuesday night.

Rookie Aliyah Boston, a Worcester Academy grad and later South Carolina star, made her first career 3-pointer to pull Indiana within 79-76 with 48.1 seconds left. After a timeout, DeWanna Bonner missed a contested layup and Indiana raced the other way, but Jones blocked a shot at the rim. Indiana retained possession and Boston made a putback to make it 79-78.

Hayes was fouled with 9.4 seconds left and made two free throws for a three-point lead. Indiana found Lexie Hull open in the corner for a potential tying shot but her 3-pointer came up short.

Alyssa Thomas added 13 points, 17 rebounds, and 7 assists and Natisha Hiedeman scored 11 for Connecticut (4-1).

Boston finished with 20 points and Kelsey Mitchell added 19 points for Indiana (1-3).

