Your view: What one word sums up the 2022-2023 Celtics season?

Celtics fans are still trying to wrap their head around Monday night’s loss to the Heat which officially put an end to their season.
After a catastrophic start to the Eastern Conference Finals, the C’s were able to turn a 0-3 deficit into a Game 7 at home.
Fans were hopeful that the team would make history and claim a spot in the NBA finals but as Gary Washburn writes, the Celtics ran out of gas.
So we want to know, if you could describe the 2022-2023 Celtics season in one word— what would it be?
Join the discussion in the comments below. Your answer could appear in a Globe feature.
Advertisement
Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.