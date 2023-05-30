fb-pixel Skip to main content

Your view: What one word sums up the 2022-2023 Celtics season?

By Jenna Reyes Globe Staff,Updated May 30, 2023, 41 minutes ago
Unhappy Boston fans are pictured in the stands as the clock winds down in the game as well as the season. The Boston Celtics hosted the Miami Heat for Game Seven of their NBA Eastern Conference Championship series at the TD Garden.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Celtics fans are still trying to wrap their head around Monday night’s loss to the Heat which officially put an end to their season.

After a catastrophic start to the Eastern Conference Finals, the C’s were able to turn a 0-3 deficit into a Game 7 at home.

Fans were hopeful that the team would make history and claim a spot in the NBA finals but as Gary Washburn writes, the Celtics ran out of gas.

So we want to know, if you could describe the 2022-2023 Celtics season in one word— what would it be?

Join the discussion in the comments below. Your answer could appear in a Globe feature.

Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.

