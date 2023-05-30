Your view: What one word sums up the 2022-2023 Celtics season?

Celtics fans are still trying to wrap their head around Monday night’s loss to the Heat which officially put an end to their season.

After a catastrophic start to the Eastern Conference Finals, the C’s were able to turn a 0-3 deficit into a Game 7 at home.

Fans were hopeful that the team would make history and claim a spot in the NBA finals but as Gary Washburn writes, the Celtics ran out of gas.