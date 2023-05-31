Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

AVA MAX: ON TOUR (FINALLY) Since breaking through in the late ‘10s with the pulsing “Sweet But Psycho,” this Wisconsin-born synthpop belter has lent her sturdy alto and playful delivery to a slew of catchy, dancefloor-filling confections like the boastful “Kings & Queens” and the stormy “The Motto.” June 6, 7 p.m. Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, crossroadspresents.com

ALEX LAHEY This Australian’s latest album, “The Answer Is Always Yes,” is full of chunky riffs and lyrics that manage to be both conversational and imagistic while dealing with the workaday aftermath of a breakup. With the singer-songwriter Liza Anne, whose most recent single, “Cheerleader,” is a woozily joyous chronicle of infatuation. June 6, 8 p.m. Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre, Somerville. crystalballroomboston.com

PHONY PPL The Brooklyn jazz-funk outfit comes to celebrate their most recent album, 2022′s plush, groove-heavy “Euphonyus.” June 8, 7 p.m. Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, crossroadspresents.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk, World & Country

BRUCE COCKBURN Cockburn isn’t usually mentioned alongside Canadian icons like Leonard Cohen, Gordon Lightfoot, and Joni Mitchell, but arguably he should be, and he is still going strong at 77. He’s just added to a remarkable body of work with his 35th album, “O Sun, O Moon,” which he’ll support with Friday’s performance. Dar Williams opens. June 2, 8 p.m. $34.50-$79.50. The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 978-927-3100, www.thecabot.org

JAKE SWAMP AND THE PINE Local singer-songwriter Drew Zieff is probably used to being addressed as “Jake” by now, or maybe not, but when you take your nom du folk from the Jake Swamp Pine Tree (the tallest tree growing in Massachusetts; Zieff chose it to signify both Massachusetts and outdoor life) that’s what you get. June 2, 8 p.m. $17. Brighton Music Hall, 158 Brighton Ave. www.livenation.com

FRANKIE GAVIN Brian O’Donovan’s ongoing presentation of talent from the full breadth of the Celtic music world continues with an appearance by the renowned trad fiddler Frankie Gavin. He’ll perform with accompanist Catherine McHugh on piano. June 8, 7:30 p.m. $28. The Burren, 247 Elm St., Somerville. 617-776-6896, www.burren.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

ZAHILI ZAMORA JAZZ TRIO The exciting Cuban-born pianist, composer, arranger, and educator closes out the Boston Public Library’s Roxbury Concert Series with a performance of original pieces and standards with an Afro-Latin emphasis, featuring bassist Ali Tovar and drummer Francis Pena. Hosted by Carlos Vargas. June 3, noon. Free, RSVP encouraged. Boston Public Library, Roxbury Branch, 149 Dudley St. roxburyconcertseries@gmail.com

SUGAR RAY & THE BLUETONES Veteran harmonica wizard and vocal ace Sugar Ray Norcia and his masterful band are a seasoned and smoking outfit that house-rockingly ranges the blues landscape to maximum effect. June 3, 8 p.m. $25. Spire Center, 25½ Court St., Plymouth. 508-764-4488, www.spirecenter.org

BERT SEAGER’S HEART OF HEARING The sensitive pianist and composer’s intimate chamber jazz quartet features clarinetist and saxophonist Rick Dimuzio, bassist Max Ridley, drummer Dor Herskovits, and vocalist Lili Shires, incorporating influences ranging from classical to world music while remaining rooted in jazz improvisation. June 7, 6:30 p.m. $10. Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

SKYLARK ENSEMBLE Grammy-nominated vocal ensemble Skylark weaves Francis Poulenc’s surreal and haunting cantata “Figure Humaine,” composed in secret during the Nazi occupation of France, with simpler American songs from and inspired by the Civil War. June 3, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Newburyport; June 4, 3 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, Chestnut Hill. 617-245-4958. www.skylarkensemble.org

BOSTON EARLY MUSIC FESTIVAL Live and in person for the first time since 2019, Boston Early Music Festival is dedicating this summer’s weeklong marathon to early music written by women, for women, and about women. Take in a performance of this year’s flagship opera, Henri Desmarets’s “Circé”, head to Jordan Hall for spectacular grandeur from the BEMF Orchestra and Chorus or intimate chamber performances by featured guest artists, browse the exhibition at the Courtyard Marriott Boston Downtown, kick up your heels with a Baroque dance class: Just remember to get some sleep in between. June 4-11, various venues in Boston. 617-661-1812, www.bemf.org

BOSTON EARLY MUSIC FESTIVAL FRINGE Even if you don’t set foot in Jordan Hall during Boston Early Music Festival, it’s possible to fill your days with concerts. BEMF Fringe concerts are advertised by the festival but presented and produced independently by ensembles and artists, and this year’s lengthy Fringe docket includes an organ concert inspired by birdsong, a viola da gamba extravaganza, and programs by the acclaimed (not to mention creatively named) vocal ensembles Les Canards Chantants and the Suspicious Cheese Lords. Various venues in Boston and Cambridge. June 5-10. www.bemf.org/2023-festival/fringe-concerts

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

ROOTED A distinctive voice and a fondness for eccentrics have characterized Deborah Zoe Laufer plays like “Out of Sterno,” “Be Here Now,” and “The Last Schwartz.” In Laufer’s “Rooted,” amateur botanist Emery Harris (Lisa Tucker) has lived in a treehouse for more than 10 years, posting her research on YouTube and gaining followers who view her as a “new-age messiah.” Then some of them show up at the treehouse. Featuring Karen MacDonald as Hazel, Emery’s sister, and Katherine Callaway as Luanne, a character passing through town who meets both sisters. Directed by Courtney O’Connor. June 2-25. Lyric Stage Company of Boston. 617-585-5678, www.lyricstage.com

AS YOU LIKE IT Harold Steward directs a production of Shakespeare’s pastoral comedy that, according to press materials, “leans into its famed crossdressing mayhem and gender euphoria, celebrating the inherent queerness of mythical Arden.” Cast includes Lindsay Eagle, Jaime José Hernández, Doug Lockwood, Nathan Malin, Genevieve Simon, Bobbie Steinbach, Regine Vital, and Mishka Yarovoy. June 2-25. Actors’ Shakespeare Project, in partnership with The Theater Offensive. At Balch Arena Theater at Tufts University, Medford. 617-241-2200, www.ActorsShakespeareProject.org

THE GAAGA Written and directed by Sasha Denisova, “The GAAGA” takes place in a bomb shelter in Mariupol. A Ukrainian teenager (known simply as The Girl) whose family has been killed has a dream in which she’s the judge in the trial of Vladimir Putin and his cronies for crimes of war. Playing The Girl is 17-year-old Ukrainian refugee Taisiia Fedorenko. With virtual elements created by co-director Igor Golyak. In-person performances June 2-18. Streaming performance available June 8-18. Presented by Arlekin Players Theatre. At Beat Brew Hall, Cambridge. www.arlekinplayers.com

DON AUCOIN





Dance





ECO : ANIMAL : KIN As part of Dance Complex’s DIY Performance Series, Melissa Buckheit Dance presents this interdisciplinary project melding dance, film, and recorded sound/text scores. The immersive performance explores the unique complexities of living in harmony not just with ourselves but with other living creatures and the natural world. June 3-4. $10-$30. Dance Complex, Cambridge. (June 4 also available to livestream.) www.dancecomplex.org

OFF BEAT TAP COMPANY Led by founder Ryan P. Casey, the tap troupe presents their new show “Mother Tongue.” In addition to the universal language of rhythm, the tap presentation’s fancy footwork unfurls to music ranging from jazz standards to K-pop, including songs by female artists sung in French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Czech, and Korean. June 3. $26. Regent Theatre, Arlington. https://regenttheatre.com/

CONTINUUM CONTEMPORARY BALLET The New York City-based company returns to Cape Ann with a new version of its ballet “Sketches in Ink,” inspired by a painting at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts depicting the area’s natural beauty. The concert also includes Donna Salgado’s rhythmically dynamic and colorfully costumed “Phraseworks.” June 2-3. $25. Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, Rockport. https://windhover.org/performances/

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

HOKUSAI: INSPIRATION AND INFLUENCE The Japanese master artist and printmaker, active from the late-18th to the mid-19th centuries, had gone viral long before the term — or viruses, for that matter — existed: His influence helped seed European Impressionism in the years following his death in 1849, as reproductions of his work made a powerful imprint on artists including Claude Monet and Paul Gauguin. But he continues to influence artists right up to the present day, as this show makes clear. Expect to see work by Andy Warhol, Yayoi Kusama, and several artists responding to his foundational experiments meshing marine biology and erotica, now evolved into a slate of contemporary manga comics showcasing what its fans refer to as “tentacle porn.” Through July 16. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org.

OUTSIDE THE FRAME: TODD WEBB IN AFRICA In 1958, the United Nations commissioned photographer Todd Webb to document the impact of rapid economic development spurred by foreign investment on landscape and daily life in a number of African countries. The results — pictures of such things as a sparkly new Texaco station in Togo, or neat rows of stainless-steel campers parked in the desert in Somaliland (now Somalia) to house workers at a new well drilled by the Sinclair Oil Co. — depict an Africa grappling with a sudden rush to westernize, often amid struggles for independence from its colonial overlords who stood to benefit most from its rapid change. At odds with the UN’s optimistic goal of depicting Africa as a shining beacon of international development, they were sparsely published and largely ignored at the time; but they now serve as critical documents of foreign profiteering with little regard for the local context. Through June 18. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, Maine. 207-775-6148, portlandmuseum.org.

KENT MONKMAN: THE GREAT MYSTERY Monkman, who is Cree, has built a career of reframing Colonial visions of North American Indigenous cultures from a Native perspective, often with an absurdist point of view. This was perhaps most vividly on display in a recent commission for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, where Monkman made two massive paintings that incorporated elements of iconic European history paintings from the Met’s collection and rebuilt them with Indigenous perspectives in mind. In this show, Monkman returns to his earliest interest: Abstract Expressionism. His reengagement with it comes at the height of his strength as an artist; he’s now well equipped to grapple with the form’s enigmatic power, and co-opt it for his own purpose. Through Dec. 23. Hood Museum of Art at Dartmouth College, 6 East Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H. 603-646-2808, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu.

MURRAY WHYTE

JOHN GUTHRIE: EVOLUTION The longtime Boston artist makes paintings that foil expectations of color, form, and space. While Guthrie fashions crisp shapes that spring from his background in aerospace engineering, his work moves into realms where boundaries and definitions melt. He positions himself in the queer abstraction movement, which aims to break down binaries such as abstract and representational or organic and geometric. “Something queer can be both, neither, or either,” he writes in a statement. Through Sept. 15. RSM Art Gallery at Bentley Library, Bentley University, 175 Forest St., Waltham. 781-891-2233, www.bentley.edu/library/art-gallery

CATE McQUAID





John Guthrie, “Honey,” 2022, 13” x 10”, acrylic on paper. This piece is part of the exhibition “John Guthrie: Evolution" at RSM Art Gallery at Bentley University. Will Howcroft





EVENTS

Comedy









SANDRA BERNHARD It’s hard to believe the energetic multi-hyphenate Bernhard is coming up on 50 years in comedy. She helped establish the one-person-show format with 1985′s “I’m Your Woman,” and brings her latest comedy, music, and commentary show, “The Spring Affair,” to City Winery’s main room. June 2, 8 p.m. $55-$75. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

SAM JAY The blunt but thoughtful former Boston comic kicked off the year appearing in “You People” with Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. On Saturday, the Wilbur audience should get a preview of the new HBO special Jay will be taping in a couple of weeks in Brooklyn. June 3, 7 p.m. $24-$27. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. www.thewilbur.com

THE GAYLY SHOW WITH ALEXA ALBANESE Albanese hosts the Pride Month edition of this LGTBQ+-centered variety/talk/topical comedy show featuring guests Nora Panahi, Rachel Dunbar, Matt Shore, Ally Sass, Emmy Serviss, Alina Blo, Zach Stewart, and Danny Riordan. June 7, 7:30 p.m. $15. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. www.therockwell.org

NICK A. ZAINO III













Family

JIMMY FUND SCOOPER BOWL Prepare for endless bowls of ice treats at the Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl, an all-you-can-eat ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet celebration. The Jimmy Fund supports the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a cancer hospital with locations across Mass. June 2 and 3, noon-8 p.m. $10-$720, Children under 5 are free. 2 Patriot Place, Foxborough. eventbrite.com

WATERTOWN PRIDE EXTRAVAGANZA Parade through the streets for Pride with the whole family from Watertown Free Public Library to Saltonstall Park. All ages are invited to enjoy food trucks, performances, and crafts. Pride-themed outfits are encouraged. June 3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Saltonstall Park, Main Street and Whites Avenue, Watertown. mommypoppins.com

EXPLORING RAINBOWS: A CELEBRATION OF PRIDE MONTH Create your own rainbows at this Pride-themed science event. Kids will use prisms, spray bottles, and bubbles to learn about refraction and make rainbows. They will also paint rainbows with watercolors and play a rainbow water xylophone. A reading of “The Rainbow Flag: Bold, Bright, and Beautiful” by Michelle Millar Fisher will follow, along with a tie-dying activity. Children can take home their tie-dyed scrunchies or bandanas — they can also bring cotton clothing from home to dye. June 4, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free; suggested $5 donation. Metropolitan Waterworks Museum, 2450 Beacon St. mommypoppins.com

MADDIE BROWNING



