Converse gets a new CEO

Nike Inc. has promoted Jared Carver to run its Boston-based Converse sneaker business, taking over for G. Scott Uzzell, the president and CEO of Converse since 2019. Uzzell is leaving Converse to become vice president and general manager of the North American region for the parent company, which is based in Beaverton, Ore. Carver, who most recently headed up North American operations for Converse, will report directly to Nike CEO John Donahoe, in his new job. Carver, a Brookline resident, has spent more than a decade at Converse and has played a key role in growing its revenue to $2.3 billion in 2022 from $1.9 billion in 2019. About 3,500 people work for Converse, including 650 in the Boston area. — JON CHESTO

INSURANCE

Manning to retire from MassMutual

Mike Fanning, the head of US insurance, retirement, and wealth management businesses at Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., is retiring after 17 years with the Springfield-based insurer. MassMutual is promoting Paul LaPiana and Dominic Blue to its leadership team to take over most of Fanning’s responsibilities. Both of them will report to Roger Crandall, MassMutual’s CEO. LaPiana will oversee MassMutual’s core distribution efforts, its wealth management business, and its brand and marketing strategy. Blue, meanwhile, will take over third-party distribution and new market expansion. Fanning has been based in Springfield though he also spent considerable time in Boston. Blue and LaPiana will also split their time between Springfield and Boston. — JON CHESTO

ECONOMY

Job openings jumped in April

US job openings rose unexpectedly in April, illustrating the resilience of the American labor market even as the Federal Reserve attempts to cool the economy in its fight against inflation. Employers posted 10.1 million job openings last month, up from 9.7 million in March and the most since January. Economists had expected vacancies to slip below 9.5 million. Layoffs fell, but the number of people quitting their jobs — a sign of confidence that they can find better pay or working conditions elsewhere — slid last month. The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate 10 times in the last 14 months, making it more expensive for businesses to borrow and invest. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

E-COMMERCE

A group of corporate Amazon workers upset about the company’s environmental impact, recent layoffs, and a return-to-office mandate walked out at the company’s Seattle headquarters Wednesday. The lunchtime protest came a week after Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting and a month after a policy took effect requiring workers to return to the office three days per week. “We respect our employees’ rights to express their opinions,” the company said in a statement. As of Wednesday morning, more than 1,900 employees had pledged to walk out around the world, with about 900 in Seattle, according to Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, a climate change advocacy group founded by Amazon workers. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ATHLETIC SHOES

Yeezy sneakers go on sale

Some of Adidas’ remaining Yeezy shoes are back on sale — months after the German sportswear company cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Adidas ended its yearslong partnership with Ye in late October, in light of his antisemitic remarks and other harmful behavior. In the months that followed, the fate of $1.3 billion worth of unsold Yeezys remained unknown — until earlier this month, when Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden announced the company would be selling a portion of the remaining inventory and donating some of the proceeds to social justice organizations. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AIRLINES

Delta sued over carbon neutrality claims

A consumer class-action lawsuit filed Tuesday claims Delta Air Lines inaccurately billed itself as the world’s “first carbon-neutral airline” and should pay damages. The complaint in federal court in California alleges the airline relied on carbon offsets that were largely bogus. Companies around the world buy carbon credits to cancel out their carbon releases with projects that promise to absorb carbon dioxide out of the air, or prevent pollution that would’ve happened. But they’ve been under the spotlight in recent months with claims their benefits are exaggerated. The company is a big customer, purchasing credits from projects including wind and solar projects in India and an Indonesian swamp forest, the lawsuit says. Delta spokesperson Grant Myatt described the lawsuit as “without legal merit.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin rise stalls

The crypto rebound is losing steam, leaving Bitcoin on course for its worst month since the FTX exchange collapsed in November of last year. The roughly 8 percent drop in May is Bitcoin’s first monthly retreat of 2023. A gauge of the top 100 digital assets has dropped by a similar magnitude. The largest crypto coin bounced 84 percent from the turn of the year through mid-April, briefly scaling $31,000, but the climb has since fizzled to 64 percent. Ebbing liquidity and restrictive monetary policy have curbed enthusiasm for crypto. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Scandal-plagued British business lobby organization tries to regroup

Britain’s leading business lobby group set out a series of proposals Wednesday that it hopes can secure its future following a string of allegations of inappropriate behavior that led to the cancellation of membership subscriptions from some of the country’s biggest companies. In a statement, the Confederation of British Industry said it will ask its members to vote on the proposals to improve its governance structures and internal culture at an extraordinary general meeting on June 6. The CBI has been rocked by multiple sexual misconduct allegations since March, including rape, which prompted dozens of household names, including automaker BMW, banking firm NatWest, and insurance group Aviva, to ditch their membership in the organization. Among the measures proposed, the CBI said that it plans to speed up the hunt for a successor to its president and promised a “refreshed board” and the creation of a new People and Culture subcommittee of the board. It said it will also establish an external expert Culture Advisory Committee and bolster its internal training and communications. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

BANKING

Wells Fargo CEO sees losses ahead with real estate loans

Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said there are significant risks to segments of the US office sector and that his bank will see losses stemming from real estate loans. “We look city by city, we look property by property to look at our exposures, and I would say there’s no question that there will be losses,” Scharf said Wednesday at a conference hosted by Alliance Bernstein Holding LP. Many office owners are struggling amid the rise in remote work and the surge in borrowing costs, which has made financing more difficult. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

SAS to start selling seats on electric-powered aircraft

Scandinavian Airlines said Wednesday travelers will soon be able to book seats on the carrier’s first commercial flights due to start five years from now in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark aboard electric-powered aircraft. The Stockholm-based SAS airline group said there will be 30 seats available on each of the three flights and that the day and place of departure will be communicated to travelers by e-mail once decided. Reservations will open online on Saturday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS



