Insurance company apologizes for pension clawback letters after woman’s death

“Please accept our apology for the errors made by our service center as this is not the level of service we expect of ourselves,” the letter said.

“You will no longer be receiving any letters requesting a return of overpayment as there was no overpayment,” said the letter, which the couple received last week.

Pacific Life, the giant insurance and financial services company, has informed a Brockton couple that it will stop efforts to claw back $3,453 in pension benefits.

Beginning in March, Pacific Life sent a disconcerting series of letters to Laurie and Steve Morris, saying the company had recently discovered that it mistakenly continued to pay a $287 a month pension to Laurie’s mother for a year after her death, when the pension should have been terminated upon her death.

“Please make reimbursement payable to Pacific Life in the amount of $3,453.84,” the letters instructed the Morrises.

But the company’s internal records were wrong. It had recorded the death of Laurie’s mother as one year earlier than her actual date of death, which apparently triggered the company’s letters demanding the “return” of a year’s pension.

The Morrises had repeatedly attempted to straighten out the matter and had even sent copies of the death certificate to the company. The Morrises made numerous calls to Pacific Life, but still the letters kept coming.

The plight of the Morrises was featured in a column in the Business section last month. In the column, Pacific Life said it would conduct an investigation into the matter.

That investigation apparently led to last week’s letter of apology for “the multiple errors we made in our records and the confusion we caused.”













