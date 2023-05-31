Putnam Investments sold in deal worth up to $1.3 billion

It wasn’t immediately clear what the deal will mean for Putnam’s extensive Boston operations. The company moved into a newly renovated headquarters at 100 Federal St. more than four years ago, after signing a 15-year lease with tower owner Boston Properties for 250,000 square feet, spread over 11 floors, to accommodate as many as 1,000 people.

The sale, announced Wednesday, is part of a broader arrangement between Franklin Resources, a California-based fund manager that’s more commonly known as Franklin Templeton, and Power’s Great-West Lifeco subsidiary, to broaden Franklin’s reach.

Boston-based fund manager Putnam Investments will soon report to a new corporate parent, now that rival Franklin Resources has reached a deal worth up to $1.3 billion to acquire Putnam from a subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada.

In an investor presentation, Franklin said it was “committed to a significant presence in Boston” but it did not specify what that commitment entails. Franklin said the deal with Putnam will increase its operating income by $150 million by the end of the first year after the deal closes, a figure that includes savings from “expected cost synergies.”

When the deal closes, likely at the end of this year, Franklin will pay $825 million upfront to Great-West in stock for Putnam — giving Great-West a 6 percent stake in Franklin — and then another $100 million in cash six months after the closing. In addition, Franklin will pay up to $375 million over the course of seven years, tied to revenue growth milestones for the two firms’ partnership. Putnam has been part of Great-West since 2007, when Great-West and Power acquired it for $3.9 billion from Marsh & McLennan Cos.

Great-West has also agreed to distribute Franklin products, and will allocate $25 billion in assets under management to Franklin’s fund managers to oversee, with the expectation that amount will increase over time.

Putnam’s roots in Boston date back to its launch by George Putnam in 1937, in the early years of the mutual fund industry. The company currently manages $136 billion in assets, down from just under $200 billion at the time of its sale to Great-West, while Franklin has more than $1.4 trillion in assets under management today. Franklin said Putnam generates about $500 million annually in net fee revenue.

“Combining Putnam’s asset management business with Franklin Templeton’s scaled and diversified platform is an exceptional opportunity for our company,” Putnam CEO Bob Reynolds said in a statement. “Critical to this transaction is the strong alignment between our organizations. ... Together, we will continue serving our clients and upholding our commitment to them and their needs. We look forward to joining Franklin Templeton in the next phase of our growth.”

