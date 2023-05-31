Al Pacino set to be a father again at 83

Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby together, a representative for the 83-year-old actor confirmed to the Globe Wednesday.

Alfallah, 29, and Pacino have reportedly been together since April 2022, according to People. Several sources told Page Six last year that the pair had been quietly dating since the pandemic.

Pacino, a New York native, has three children from previous partnerships: Julie Marie, 33, with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant, and twins Anton and Olivia, 22, with ex-girlfriend actress Beverly D’Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003, according to People.