Al Pacino set to be a father again at 83

Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby together, a representative for the 83-year-old actor confirmed to the Globe Wednesday.
Alfallah, 29, and Pacino have reportedly been together since April 2022, according to People. Several sources told Page Six last year that the pair had been quietly dating since the pandemic.
Pacino, a New York native, has three children from previous partnerships: Julie Marie, 33, with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant, and twins Anton and Olivia, 22, with ex-girlfriend actress Beverly D’Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003, according to People.
Alfallah is reportedly eight months pregnant, according to NBC.
The news comes weeks after fellow “Godfather” actor Robert De Niro, 79, had a baby. De Niro made the announcement earlier this month in an interview with ET Canada.
Al Pacino joins a rare but not unprecedented group. The Guinness Book of World Records lists the oldest “legal father” as a 92-year-old Australian man who had a baby in 1998. Other notable older fathers have reportedly included novelist Saul Bellow, actor Anthony Quinn, and actor James Doohan, who had children at 84, 81, and 80, respectively.
A 2018 study by researchers at Stanford University found an association between older fathers and a higher risk of various medical issues in children, including prematurity, low birthweight, need for ventilation, and need for intensive care. But the study’s senior author said in a statement that the overall risk to children was still relatively low.
